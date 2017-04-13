SALT LAKE CITY — Senate Democrats in six Western states are urging President Donald Trump to refrain from capitulating to GOP pressure to undo monument designations, including the new Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah.

In a letter penned this week, Democrats implored Trump stand by his acknowledgement that the country needs to be "great stewards of this land" and reject calls in particular to rescind the newly designated monument in Utah.

"This area contains thousands of archaeological and Native American sacred sites currently threatened by looting and vandalism," the letter reads. "… Despite the claims of some, there is wide tribal, regional and national support for maintaining protection for Bears Ears."

The letter was signed by Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico; Ron Wyden and Dianne Feinstein, of California; Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, of Washington; Michael F. Bennet, of Colorado; Catherine Cortez Masto, of Nevada; and Jeffrey A. Merkley, of Oregon.

Also Thursday, House Democrats released a memo they say counters the charge by GOP politicians from Utah that the Dec. 28 designation by President Barack Obama happened without consultation or meaningful outreach with them.

Utah's GOP delegation and governor have complained that Obama's designation of the 1.35-million acre Bears Ears National Monument is an abuse of the Antiquities Act and a political move that ignored the will of leaders who were seeking a congressional solution.

The memo prepared by Democratic staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform details a string of correspondence between the U.S. Department of the Interior and leading Utah politicians that include Gov. Gary Herbert, Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Rob Bishop.

An email chain provides details of a weekly teleconference among staffers from Utah's congressional delegation, the governor's office and a top official in the Interior Department from early August until the day the monument was designated.

“If anyone wants to paint Bears Ears National Monument as a surprise or the product of rushed or incomplete planning, they’ll have to explain hundreds of emails and dozens of pages of shared work product,” said Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., and ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

"These documents are an exemplary record of public servants going above and beyond to find a workable solution to a complicated issue, and they show Democrats and Republicans working together more often than not," Grijalva said.

But Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, dismissed the memo and documents.

"The release of these documents reveals nothing more than a determined effort by the Utah delegation to discourage the administration from declaring yet another massive monument designation in southern Utah," Hatch said.

"Unfortunately, it was clear throughout the process that President Obama cared more about appeasing far-left special interest groups than supporting the men and women who have lived and worked on Utah's lands for generations," he said.

Herbert's office also rejected the accusation that the documents demonstrated outreach and consultation on Bears Ears.

"These documents illustrate how the state, Utah’s congressional delegation and the Interior Department worked diligently for three years to forge a legislative solution for many of Utah's public lands challenges," said Paul Edwards, Herbert's chief of staff. "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to complete that legislative solution last year.

"It is disingenuous to refer to that productive, deliberative legislative process solution as a way to justify the unilateral use of executive power. The state of Utah is ready and willing to pick up the baton and work to resolve these issues through a fair, negotiated, legislative process once again," Edwards said.

​The documents cited in the memo paint the ongoing discussions between the Interior Department and top Utah officials over the Public Lands Initiative unveiled in July, coincidentally when Interior Secretary Sally Jewell was on a fact-finding mission in particular to learn about Bears Ears.

Although Jewell convened a meeting in Monticello with San Juan County Commissioners during her field trip, many elected officials at the time expressed the fear or suspicion that the Obama administration had already made up its mind on Bears Ears before her visit.

The memo references Oct. 11 correspondence from San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams to a staffer in Jewell's office to confirm a meeting to discuss alternatives to monument designation and aspects of the county's master plan.

Documents cited also include a letter to Obama from national, regional and local conservation groups, and a resolution from the Navajo Nation Council Committee in support of the Bears Ears National Monument.

Correspondence also details the breakdown in talks between the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and Bishop and Rep. Jason Chaffetz, sponsors of the Public Lands Initiative — a three-year planning process that aimed to settle the divisive conflicts accompanying land uses on some 18 million acres of public lands in Utah.

The legislation was unveiled in draft form in January and was the subject of a congressional hearing in September, but it foundered before it could gain any traction.

As the tension continued to play out over a possible monument designation or the success of the Public Lands Initiative, correspondence also clearly shows that Utah's leaders held out hope a legislative process might still prove successful.

On Nov. 3, an email to the Interior Department from a staffer with Lee's office details a meeting with a pair of leaders from the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and staffers from Utah's congressional delegation.

"Both sides were conciliatory and regretted the current state of affairs. Much of the meeting was necessarily spent atoning and promising to work toward our shared goal: protecting Bears Ears," the email said. "To that end, we formally asked the tribes for co-management language."

As late as Dec. 21, Herbert's policy adviser thanks a top staffer in Jewell's office for her professionalism and time, and then sends her a link to a Facebook recording of San Juan County Commissioner Rebecca Benally's direct plea to Obama to refrain from a monument designation.

On Dec. 28, the email chain on the weekly telephone call with the Interior Department and congressional staffers abruptly ends with "the senator" being furious and a last reply from a representative from Chaffetz's office.

"Thanks for the call. Obviously we are very frustrated. It's hard to accept the tribes support the co-management language and boundaries in the monument yet opposed them in the (Public Lands Initiative). As you stated, they are basically word for word the same," the email read.