SALT LAKE CITY — Heads up, the Utah Jazz are doing a cutting-edge promotion — a hair-razing one, you might say — to get into the playoff spirit.

Before the first-round series between the Jazz and Clippers returns to Utah next week — after games in L.A. on Saturday and Tuesday — the organization will help some fans show just how devoted they are.

Fans can get free Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert haircuts complimentary of the Jazz during regular hours at three different barbershops around the Salt Lake Valley from April 20-21. (The locations include: Taylor Andrews Academy, 9052 S. 1510 West, West Jordan; and at either Joseph Lucero’s Barbershop, 2696 S. 500 East, South Salt Lake, or 2530 W. 4700 South (#B7), Taylorsville.)

Participants can choose whether to go with Hayward's Caesar-style look from his early NBA career or with his more stylish modern do. Other fans might opt to mimic Gobert's funky swirls and bolts — or "Magic," as he calls it.

(Gobert, always entertaining on social media, took an opportunity to poke fun at Joe Ingles' slightly receding hairline.)

Heads up! The Jazz are giving fans free Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert style haircuts from April 20-21 at select barbershops. Pick wisely. pic.twitter.com/QcmyVb4dF4 — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 13, 2017

@DJJazzyJody Which one are you doing? — Alex (@RealCoachHodge) April 13, 2017

I'd do the Gobert "Magic" swirls and bolts, but my receding hairline is doing its own magical disappearing act. https://t.co/fRbT0z32FE — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 13, 2017

The Jazz also announced that they will place white “Take Note” shirts and matching rally towels on all 19,911 seats at Vivint Arena for Game 3 (Friday, April 21) and Game 4 (Sunday, April 23).

Fans will help unfurl a 101-foot by 65-foot high banner over three sections of the arena to welcome the playoffs back to Utah for the first time since 2012. The building’s exterior will be plastered with logos and graphics, and a searchlight will shine above the arena that has been home to so many fun (and painful) postseason memories since the early 1990s.

“Jazz fans will feel our passion for the playoffs with special activities when they attend games at Vivint Smart Home Arena,” Jazz president Steve Starks said. “We have the best fans in the NBA, and we know it will be an energized and enthusiastic crowd for the return of playoff basketball to Salt Lake City.”

The Jazz, who finished fifth in the West after going 51-31 this season, begin the first round at Los Angles against the Clippers on Saturday (8:30 p.m. MT).

Tickets are still available for the two games in Utah.