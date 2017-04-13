The Utah Symphony will be bringing to life the world of secret agents and scheming villains with its concert, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” on April 21 and 22 at Abravanel Hall.

Guest conductor Randall Craig Fleischer, Broadway singer Rachel York and Utah Symphony musicians will perform spy-themed music from several James Bond films, “Mission Impossible,” “The Pink Panther,” and other films associated with the realm of espionage, according to a news release.

Fleischer is especially looking forward to the James Bond portions of the concert that in addition to the classic “James Bond Theme” composed by James Barry will highlight songs including the theme from “Goldfinger,” Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die,” Adele’s “Skyfall” and Madonna’s “Die Another Day.” With agent 007 making an appearance in more than 20 films spanning from the early 1960s to the latest film, “Spectre,” in 2015, the beloved spy has been a cinematic staple for the past 50 years, according to Fleischer.

“I don’t think there’s any character that has inspired so many successful movies and so much successful music (as James Bond),” Fleischer said in a recent interview. “It’s practically like Shakespeare in that regard. It’s just been several generations of one new James Bond after another, (and) one great song after another.”

York, who has performed in Broadway productions of “Les Miserables,” “City of Angels” and “Victor/Victoria,” will add another layer of drama to the Utah Symphony’s performance as she sings in a variety of styles ranging from the jazzy “Goldfinger” theme to the more rock-influenced “Die Another Day,” Fleischer said.

“Does it get any cooler than James Bond?” he added. “The music is indescribably cool, and it really is a pleasure to hear somebody like Rachel sing this material.”

And while much of the spy-themed music is filled with drama and intensity, songs such as the theme from Austin Powers, “Soul Bossa Nova,” will showcase a lighter, more humorous side of secret agent life, Fleischer said.

“(The audience) should just come away from the concert feeling entertained,” he said. “This concert (will feature) satisfying songs really well sung, and memories of 50 plus years of James Bond. I hope they just have a great time.”

If you go …

What: Utah Symphony’s “The Spy Who Loved Me”

When: April 21-22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple

How much: Tickets start at $21; $15 for students

Web: utahsymphony.org

Phone: 801-533-6683

Note: U.S. veterans are invited to attend the concert free of charge. These tickets are limited in number, and are available through VetTix.org

Email: lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com