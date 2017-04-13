Among the things to do this week are Easter celebrations, "My Fair Lady," a pet portrait painting night, pond skimming at Park City and concerts with Tango West and Kansas.

Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Easter Concert

Celebrate the Easter season with Beethoven's "Christ on the Mount of Olives" and a new work by Mack Wilberg, "A Cloud of Witnesses," April 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free, standby seating line forms at the flagpole on Temple Square (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“My Fair Lady”

Based on George Bernard Shaw's "Pygmalion," a crotchety bachelor falls in love with and transforms a Cockney flower girl into an elegant lady, April 14-May 6, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12 for general, $10 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Bunny Hop

Hop on over with the children and meet the Easter Bunny, April 15, 8:30-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 members, $19.50 for nonmembers, preregistration required (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Easter Egg Hunt

Join the fun in an Easter egg hunt, April 15, 9 a.m., Labrum Park, 6100 S. 1850 West, free (taylorsvilleut.gov)

South Jordan Easter events

Celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg and Candy Scramble at the South Jordan City Park and an Easter Dip 'N Dive at the pool, April 15, 10 a.m. for the free hunt candy scramble from noon-3:30 p.m. at the South Jordan City Park and Fitness and Aquatic Center, 10866 S. Redwood Road, $5 for general, $3 for seniors and youths, free for members (801-466-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Pet Portrait Night

Capture the likeness of your pet in paint, April 18, 6-9 p.m., The Paint Mixer, 738 Main, Park City, for adults, participants can bring photos of their pet, all materials included (435-604-0820 or thepaintmixer.com)

Spring Fest: An Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate Earth Day outside with free activities for the family, information tables and music from CryWolf, April 20, 5-8 p.m., Fairbourne Station Promenade, 3590 S. 2810 West, West Valley City, food trucks will be available for food purchases (www.wvc-ut.gov)

Pond Skimming Competition

Head up to the slopes for the 21st annual event where contestants, dressed in costumes, attempt to cross a 100-foot pond of water on skis or snowboard, April 15, noon, Park City Mountain Resort, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free, but spectators will need to purchase a lift or gondola ticket to view competition, this event was rescheduled from April 8 (parkcitymountain.com/events)

Tango West

Celebrate 100 years of tango, sponsored by Excellence in the Community, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Kansas

With popular rock songs "Dust in the Wind" and "Carry on Wayward Son," Kansas lands in Salt Lake and will perform April 20, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$85 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)