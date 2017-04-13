On April 3, sophomore Khymani Martin of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formally received a scholarship offer from the BYU football program after having had interest for quite sometime.

Just 10 days later, Martin announced via Twitter that he has committed to play for the Cougars.

Proud to say have committed to Brigham Young University. I thank everyone that has had an impact in my life. It has made me the man I am. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fET9r5pyIs — 🔱☇KT☇🔱 (@KhymaniMartin) April 13, 2017

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Martin primarily plays wide receiver and has already connected with a few former BYU standouts at that position, having trained with Margin Hooks and Ross Apo.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Martin also had early interest from Texas Tech.

He did not immediately return a request seeking additional comment on his decision.