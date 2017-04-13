SALT LAKE CITY — Earlier in the day, Derrick Favors had said he was "100 percent confident" in his left knee and then went out and showed it with a solid overall showing in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale against San Antonio.

Favors had played in just two games since early March prior to Wednesday, sitting out 15 games including 14 in a row because of the nagging injury to his knee. But against the Spurs he made his first four shots in the first half and finished with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes of action.

“It felt good to be back out there with my team,” Favors said. “I just tried to find a rhythm.”

Favors was also a big part of a fine defensive effort by the Jazz, who made things tough on the team with the NBA’s second-best record.

“We have guys who can guard multiple positions, especially on the pick and roll and it worked to our advantage tonight,” he said. “Just being aggressive, communicating, rotating, playing as a team, having each other’s back. We can’t just rely on Rudy (Gobert) all the time to block all the shots. We have to play as a team.”

Favors has played in just 50 games in 2016-17, starting 39, as he missed a string of games from mid-November through mid-December.

Snyder hasn’t said yet whether he’ll put Favors back in the starting lineup or continue to go with Boris Diaw in the starting power forward slot.

“Derrick started a bunch of games . . . who starts who finishes, who plays, is going to depend on the game," Snyder said. "As far as Fave coming back, I have confidence in him with a lot of different roles. Whatever position, whatever role, however many minutes, he just needs to be ready to go.”

Favors claims it doesn’t matter to him whether he starts or not, saying “If I start or come off the bench, it don’t really matter.”

MACK ATTACK: Shelvin Mack continued his strong late-season play by leading a fourth-quarter rally in Wednesday night’s 101-97 victory.

Mack hardly played for two months and didn’t even get off the bench for 27 games during a stretch from mid-January through late March.

However, since being inserted into a game at Sacramento late last month, Mack has been a mainstay in the lineup, while the Jazz have won six of eight games. Over those eight games, Mack has averaged 11.5 points on 47.9 percent shooting, while playing 27.4 minutes per game.

“Certainly Shelvin’s a guy I have a lot of confidence in,” Snyder said. “Shelvin’s done a great job in that role and he’s been playing well. We’re going to need everybody at various times.”

JAZZ NOTES: The playoffs start Saturday in Los Angeles and it marks Utah’s 26th appearance in the NBA playoffs . . . It is the third time the Jazz have faced the Clippers in the first round (1992 and 1997 were the others) and sixth time the Jazz have been the No. 5 seed . . . The five other times the Jazz were a No. 5 seed, they won four of those series . . . Wednesday night’s victory extended the Jazz’s home winning streak to a season-best nine games and left them with a 29-12 home record for 2016-17 . . . With his nine rebounds, Rudy Gobert finished the season with 1,035 boards for the year, which is second-best in team history behind Truck Robinson’s 1,288 in 1977-78. Gobert also set the record for offensive rebounds with 314.