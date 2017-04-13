Five BYU men's volleyball players received Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors, the league announced Thursday.

Senior Jake Langlois was named to the All-MPSF First Team. Juniors Brenden Sander and Price Jarman collected All-MPSF Second-Team honors, while juniors Ben Patch and Leo Durkin were named All-MPSF Honorable Mention.

Langlois, an outside hitter from San Jose, California, picks up his third career conference honor after being named to the first team a year ago and the second team as a sophomore. He finished the conference season averaging 3.93 kills per set while attacking at a .361 clip. Langlois also added 1.44 digs, 0.72 blocks and 0.51 aces per set. He was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and MPSF Player of the Week three weeks ago following his performance against No. 4 Hawai'i.

Sander, a native of Huntington Beach, California, helped the Cougars this season as an outside hitter with 3.00 kills, 1.00 digs and 0.67 blocks per set. He ranks in the top 50 nationally in kills per set, points per set, aces per set and hitting percentage. Sander was named to the first team last year and the freshman team in 2015.

Jarman, a middle blocker from Las Vegas, Nevada, collects his second career conference accolade this season. He led the team in hitting percentage with a .503 clip while contributing 1.02 blocks per set (top 10 in conference play). He additionally added 1.66 kills per set. Jarman also made the second team as a sophomore.

Patch, a Provo, Utah native, finished the regular season leading the team in kills per set (4.50) while hitting at a .354 clip. He also contributed 1.48 digs per set and 0.52 blocks per set. The opposite was named an MPSF and AVCA Player of the Week during the season for his play against then-No. 2 UCLA. Previously, Patch was named to the first team as a freshman and sophomore and was selected as the MPSF Freshman of the Year in 2013.

Durkin, also from Las Vegas, Nevada, adds his second league honor as the starting setter. He directed the team offensively in conference play to a .320 hitting percentage while contributing 10.41 assists per set (fourth-best nationally), 1.17 digs per set and 0.65 blocks per set.

BYU (23-3, 16-2 MPSF) split the regular-season conference title with Long Beach State. The Cougars next look to win the MPSF Tournament for a fourth time in five years, beginning with a home match against No. 7-seed Stanford on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. MDT. The match will be televised live on BYUtv. FloSports will also stream the match.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.