PROVO — Now that BYU has finished its 15 NCAA-allowed spring practices with the coaching staff, it’s up to the players to continue improving between now and fall camp, which is expected to open in late July.

The Cougars open the season Aug. 26 at home against Portland State.

Player-run practices during the spring and summer are crucial to the success in the fall.

“You get working with the players for a month and then you have to turn them loose and hope that they’re doing a lot of it on their own and come back ready to go,” offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said at the end of spring ball. “Our strength staff will have them and get them ready for us. They’ve put a plan together and (they'll) be ready come the end of July.”

Quarterback Tanner Mangum is one of the team leaders that will rally his teammates to accomplish what they need to do to prepare for the upcoming season during the long, hot summer.

“These next couple of months are tough because you have to be patient. Now we’re on our own as players,” Mangum said. “We are in charge of the practices and the throwing and the 7-on-7. A lot falls on our shoulders. Sometimes it’s easy to get impatient because you want the season to get here already. But you have to remind yourself that we have a long ways to go and a lot to work on. That’s what motivates us.”

Mangum said center Tejan Koroma, and linebackers Fred Warner and Butch Pau’u will also fill leadership roles during the summer.

“We need to make sure we’re leading the team, leading by example and working hard, showing the work ethic that we need to accomplish our goals,” Mangum said. “We have high expectations. We want to win a championship this year, so we have to put in the work to earn that.”

Warner said his summer plans include “grinding hard through these workouts the next few months. (Strength and conditioning) coach Nu’u Tafisi has a great program for us this offseason for me to get bigger, faster and stronger. I’m excited about it.”

Running back K.J. Hall said the summer is not the time to get distracted.

“Now is the time we need to be more focused than ever, especially in the weight room,” Hall said. “Our focus off the field is going to correlate directly to what we do on the field. We need to work hard in the offseason, and I know we will. (The strength coaches) have us going really hard in the weight room so there’s not going to be any issues with that. It comes down to chemistry and working hard now. We all push each other in the weight room and off the field to be better on the field and be better athletes.”

Backup quarterback Beau Hoge knows it’s important to use the summer workouts as a bridge between spring ball and fall camp.

“It’s really critical. It’s our second spring with this offense so we’re able to start on better footing,” he said. “Last year, it was really critical to do player-run practices to get the timing down with guys and mastering concepts. This year, it will be more of that and taking it a step further.”

For the offense, the quarterbacks make sure they are working with the receivers, tight ends and running backs.

“It kind of falls on the quarterback group as a whole,” Hoge said. “If I’m not in, I’m watching the receivers and quarterbacks. Taysom (Hill) and Tanner did a good job with that last year. Looking to do the same thing this summer.”

Aside from improving timing and getting used to playing with each other, summer workouts are a good time to bond as a team.

“We’ll have workouts and we have a really close group,” Hoge said. “We live with teammates so we’re always around the guys. It’s a great time.”