SALT LAKE CITY — There was little doubt that gymnast MyKayla Skinner would do well at Utah. The five-footer carries an abundance of talent that nearly earned her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team (she was an alternate for the Rio squad).

But the season Skinner has strung together in her debut effort at Utah is nothing short of stellar. She has 40 individual titles, has hit 48-48 routines, and ranks No. 1 on floor and No. 2 in the all-around. But what’s equally impressive about Skinner is that she’s having fun in her new setting, and is glad she stuck with her plan to become a college gymnast.

Skinner has long-time been a Utah fan, having attended Red Rocks meets during the two years she and her family lived in Utah when she was younger. But her success at the elite level presented her options.

“I always wanted to go to college,” said Skinner. “I drifted away a little bit during the Olympic pursuit and could have gone pro or could have done this or that. But after that was all over, I knew I really wanted to go college.”

Though Skinner’s success has come consistently throughout the season, even she didn’t think it would come this quickly or at this level.

“I didn’t know I would come this far this fast,” said Skinner. “I’ve competed in every event, every meet. It’s been fun to be able to be here at Utah and enjoy every moment.”

Even with all of the success, Skinner admits her favorite moment of the season was stepping out on the Huntsman Center floor for the first time. The energy of the crowd is something special in her mind.

And now, she’s off to her next adventure with Utah competing at the NCAA championships Friday at 11 a.m. (MT). Even though Skinner is focused on her team first and foremost, fans will also be watching closely as she and Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols, who was Skinner’s former USA teammate, lead a talented field of all-arounders battling for the individual title. Nichols is also having a remarkable season after missing making the Olympic team. She currently is No. 1 in the all-around.

“I am not surprised at all at their (Skinner and Nichols) success,” said Rhonda Faehn, senior vice president of USA gymnastics women’s program. “They are phenomenal athletes in any arena — whether it’s the NCAA or an elite competition, it always ties back to their incredible work ethic and passion. They’re carrying with them in their collegiate careers a tremendous talent level, but also a tremendous amount of experience at a very high level, which helps them in what they are doing right now.”

For Skinner, seeing her old teammates is fun and she remains a big fan of their success, but her focus remains on her team. Her main goal is to get Utah back to the super six finals after the team failed to qualify last season.

The Red Rocks have thrived all season behind Skinner’s big scores. She’s has recorded at least a 9.95 on every event this season with her highest being a 10.0 on floor. She’s coming off all-around, floor and vault titles from the Pac-12 championship and regional meets.

“MyKayla has always been known for her spunk and tremendous power,” said Faehn. “I think that what is exciting to see with her is, yes her personality has really come out and she looks like she is really liking showing her personality when performing well, but also that she’s keeping in quite a bit of the difficulty she had as an elite gymnast.”

Skinner really is the complete package in terms of talent, poise and personality. But she’s also a great teammate and consonant listener who credits her fellow Red Rocks and coaches for making her better, and for creating a fun team environment. All of these things have helped Skinner feel at home at Utah and wanting to help the program continue to thrive.