The Tabernacle Choir sings a song in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Sunday afternoon session of the LDS Church’s 187th Annual General Conference on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Church members sustained 36 new Area Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Annual General Conference on April 1.

Elder Luis R. Arbizú Area Seventy. | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Luis R. Arbizú, 52, Mejicanos, El Salvador; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former national director of public affairs, counselor in a bishopric, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Cecilia Salazar, two children.

Elder David A. Benalcázar, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





David A. Benalcázar, 44, Quito, Ecuador; partner, Paz and Horowitz Law firm; former stake Sunday School president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and stake president; married Johana Trujillo, three children.

Elder Berne S. Broadbent, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Berne S. Broadbent, 62, South Jordan, Utah; director, Intellectual Property, Corporation of the President; former YSA stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Suzanne Claybrook, four children.

Elder David L. Buckner, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





David L. Buckner, 53, New York, New York; president, Bottom Line Training and Consulting Inc.; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and high councilor; married Jennifer Jackson, five children.

Elder L. Todd Budge, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





L. Todd Budge, 57, Sandy, Utah; retired, chairman of the board with Tokyo Star Bank; former YSA stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and stake president; married Lori Capener, six children.

Elder Luciano Cascardi, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Luciano Cascardi, 53, São Paulo, Brazil; franchise co-owner, Wizard Idiomas | Maple Bear; former high priests group leader, bishop, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Inês Sangali, three children.

Elder Ting Tsung Chang, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Ting Tsung Chang, 59, East District, Taiwan; professor, National Cheng Kung University; former member of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee for the Commemoration of Missionary Work in Taiwan, bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake president; married Hui-Pin Lai, two children.

Elder Pablo H. Chavez, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Pablo H. Chavez, 40, Tegucigalpa, Honduras; high school teacher, Instituto Juan R. Molina and John Kennedy School; former Young Men president, bishop, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Eunice Elwin Padilla, three children.

Elder Raymond A. Cutler, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Raymond A. Cutler, 64, Bountiful, Utah; chief technical officer, Life-Energy; former temple and family history consultant, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and mission president; married Laurie Johnson, eight children.

Elder Fernando P. Del Carpio, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Fernando P. Del Carpio, 41, Tacna, Peru; administrator, National Customs and Tax Administration Office; former bishop, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Janett Cuba Vallejo, three children.

Elder José L. Del Guerso, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





José L. Del Guerso, 57, Itapema, Brazil; shopping center owner; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Rosane Braga, three children.

Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Aleksandr A. Drachyov, 40, Novosibirsk, Russia; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former district president, counselor in a branch presidency, branch president, district president and counselor in a mission presidency; married Julia Smolina, six children.

Elder I. Raymond Egbo, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





I. Raymond Egbo, 42, Accra, Ghana; area director, Church Educational System; former stake Young Single Adult adviser, counselor in a district presidency, counselor in a mission presidency, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Comfort Ikip Ese, two children.

Elder Carlos R. Fusco Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Carlos R. Fusco Jr., 50, São Paulo, Brazil; owner/senior consultant, Life Sciences Consulting Firm; former high councilor, bishop, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Jaqueline Torgan, five children.

Elder Jorge A. García, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Jorge A. García, 62, Tijuana, Mexico; retired; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a branch presidency, high councilor and counselor in a stake presidency; married Amparo Soto, three children.

Elder Gary F. Gessel, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Gary F. Gessel, 64, Tacoma, Washington; principal, Gessel Consulting, LLC; former stake president, bishop, high councilor, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Debra Beyer, five children.

Elder Guillermo I. Guardia, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Guillermo I. Guardia, 50, San Cristóbal, Venezuela; manager, Suplyferca — Andiferca; former stake Young Men president, branch president, counselor in a district presidency, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Sobeida del Carmen Petro, four children.

Elder Marcel Guei, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Marcel Guei, 42, Cocody, Cote d’Ivoire; supervisor, Oil Refinery; former member of stake audit committee, bishop, mission president and stake president; married Rosine Dahigo, five children.

Elder José Hernández, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





José Hernández, 49, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; head of the Department of Orthopedics, Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and counselor in a stake presidency; married Mercedes Ortega, four children.

Elder Karl D. Hirst, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Karl D. Hirst, 45, Brixworth, England; barrister, self employed; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and high councilor; married Claire Wright, six children.

Elder Ren S. Johnson, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Ren S. Johnson, 60, Reno, Nevada; veterinarian/co-owner, Fairgrounds Animal Hospital (self-employed); former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Kelly Grasmick, eight children.

Elder Jay B. Jones, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Jay B. Jones, 63, Fairview, Texas; National Advisory Council, Marriott School of Management BYU; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Connie Belt, eight children.

Elder Anthony M. Kaku, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Anthony M. Kaku, 54, Cape Coast, Ghana; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former mission president, bishop, high councilor, stake mission president and stake president; married Doe Awudetsey, five children.

Elder Paul N. Lekias, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Paul N. Lekias, 49, Padbury, Australia; owner/director, Whitepeak Finance; former multistake Young Single Adult adviser, bishop, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president and stake president; married Rebecca Liddicoat, four children.

Elder John A. McCune, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





John A. McCune, 53, Springville, Utah; donor liaison, Principal Gifts, LDS Philanthropies; former member of branch presidency, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and stake president; married Debbie Kingsbury, four children.

Elder Tomas S. Merdegia Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Tomas S. Merdegia Jr., 62, Calamba City, Philippines; general manager/owner, Pure Magic Enterprises; former counselor in a mission presidency, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, branch president, district president, high councilor, and stake president; married Purificacion Singian, five children.

Elder Artur J. Miranda, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Artur J. Miranda, 46, Sandton, South Africa; regional franchise manager, Coca-Cola; former institute teacher, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, district president, high councilor and counselor in a mission presidency; married Mónica Granja Cardoso, two children.

Elder Elie K. Monga, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Elie K. Monga, 50, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former mission president, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency and counselor in a stake presidency; married Vianney Mwenze, four children.

Elder Juan C. Pozo, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Juan C. Pozo, 57, La Paz, Bolivia; owner, Construction Business; former bishop, counselor in a mission presidency and stake president; married Maria Montaño, five children.

Elder Anthony Quaisie, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Anthony Quaisie, 47, Accra, Ghana; founder/CEO, Top-Con Interiors Company Limited; former stake president, bishop, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency and counselor in a stake presidency; married Emily Lamyoh, four children.

Elder James R. Rasband, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





James R. Rasband, 54, Provo, Utah; professor, J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University; former assistant Scoutmaster, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Mary Williams, four children.

Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Carlos G. Revillo Jr., 51, Plaridel, Philippines; Philippines Area welfare manager; former bishop, counselor in a bishopric, branch presidency member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; married Marites Fernando, four children.

Elder Martin C. Rios, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Martin C. Rios, 41, Buenos Aires, Argentina; customer experience senior manager, Supervielle Group (International Bank); former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and counselor in a stake presidency; married Veronica Glenda Pitarch, four children.

Elder Johnny F. Ruiz, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Johnny F. Ruiz, 52, La Chorrera, Panama; Panama physical facilities manager, MMD; former country director of youth encampments (FSY); bishop, high councilor, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency, and stake president; married Ileana Agudo Barranco, three children.

Elder K. Roy Tunnicliffe, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





K. Roy Tunnicliffe, 48, York, England; regional director, Seminaries and Institutes; former high priests group leader, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and stake president; married Vanessa Hill, three children.

Elder Moisés Villanueva, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.





Moisés Villanueva, 50, Oaxaca, Mexico; chief executive officer, Urban Transportation Guelatao; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, stake mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Leticia Avalos Lozano, three children.