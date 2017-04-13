Church members sustained 36 new Area Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Annual General Conference on April 1.
Elder Luis R. Arbizú Area Seventy. | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Luis R. Arbizú, 52, Mejicanos, El Salvador; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former national director of public affairs, counselor in a bishopric, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Cecilia Salazar, two children.
Elder David A. Benalcázar, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
David A. Benalcázar, 44, Quito, Ecuador; partner, Paz and Horowitz Law firm; former stake Sunday School president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and stake president; married Johana Trujillo, three children.
Elder Berne S. Broadbent, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Berne S. Broadbent, 62, South Jordan, Utah; director, Intellectual Property, Corporation of the President; former YSA stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Suzanne Claybrook, four children.
Elder David L. Buckner, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
David L. Buckner, 53, New York, New York; president, Bottom Line Training and Consulting Inc.; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and high councilor; married Jennifer Jackson, five children.
Elder L. Todd Budge, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
L. Todd Budge, 57, Sandy, Utah; retired, chairman of the board with Tokyo Star Bank; former YSA stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and stake president; married Lori Capener, six children.
Elder Luciano Cascardi, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Luciano Cascardi, 53, São Paulo, Brazil; franchise co-owner, Wizard Idiomas | Maple Bear; former high priests group leader, bishop, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Inês Sangali, three children.
Elder Ting Tsung Chang, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Ting Tsung Chang, 59, East District, Taiwan; professor, National Cheng Kung University; former member of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee for the Commemoration of Missionary Work in Taiwan, bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake president; married Hui-Pin Lai, two children.
Elder Pablo H. Chavez, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Pablo H. Chavez, 40, Tegucigalpa, Honduras; high school teacher, Instituto Juan R. Molina and John Kennedy School; former Young Men president, bishop, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Eunice Elwin Padilla, three children.
Elder Raymond A. Cutler, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Raymond A. Cutler, 64, Bountiful, Utah; chief technical officer, Life-Energy; former temple and family history consultant, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and mission president; married Laurie Johnson, eight children.
Elder Fernando P. Del Carpio, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Fernando P. Del Carpio, 41, Tacna, Peru; administrator, National Customs and Tax Administration Office; former bishop, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Janett Cuba Vallejo, three children.
Elder José L. Del Guerso, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
José L. Del Guerso, 57, Itapema, Brazil; shopping center owner; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Rosane Braga, three children.
Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Aleksandr A. Drachyov, 40, Novosibirsk, Russia; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former district president, counselor in a branch presidency, branch president, district president and counselor in a mission presidency; married Julia Smolina, six children.
Elder I. Raymond Egbo, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
I. Raymond Egbo, 42, Accra, Ghana; area director, Church Educational System; former stake Young Single Adult adviser, counselor in a district presidency, counselor in a mission presidency, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Comfort Ikip Ese, two children.
Elder Carlos R. Fusco Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Carlos R. Fusco Jr., 50, São Paulo, Brazil; owner/senior consultant, Life Sciences Consulting Firm; former high councilor, bishop, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Jaqueline Torgan, five children.
Elder Jorge A. García, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Jorge A. García, 62, Tijuana, Mexico; retired; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a branch presidency, high councilor and counselor in a stake presidency; married Amparo Soto, three children.
Elder Gary F. Gessel, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Gary F. Gessel, 64, Tacoma, Washington; principal, Gessel Consulting, LLC; former stake president, bishop, high councilor, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Debra Beyer, five children.
Elder Guillermo I. Guardia, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Guillermo I. Guardia, 50, San Cristóbal, Venezuela; manager, Suplyferca — Andiferca; former stake Young Men president, branch president, counselor in a district presidency, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Sobeida del Carmen Petro, four children.
Elder Marcel Guei, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Marcel Guei, 42, Cocody, Cote d’Ivoire; supervisor, Oil Refinery; former member of stake audit committee, bishop, mission president and stake president; married Rosine Dahigo, five children.
Elder José Hernández, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
José Hernández, 49, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; head of the Department of Orthopedics, Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and counselor in a stake presidency; married Mercedes Ortega, four children.
Elder Karl D. Hirst, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Karl D. Hirst, 45, Brixworth, England; barrister, self employed; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric and high councilor; married Claire Wright, six children.
Elder Ren S. Johnson, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Ren S. Johnson, 60, Reno, Nevada; veterinarian/co-owner, Fairgrounds Animal Hospital (self-employed); former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Kelly Grasmick, eight children.
Elder Jay B. Jones, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Jay B. Jones, 63, Fairview, Texas; National Advisory Council, Marriott School of Management BYU; former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Connie Belt, eight children.
Elder Anthony M. Kaku, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Anthony M. Kaku, 54, Cape Coast, Ghana; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former mission president, bishop, high councilor, stake mission president and stake president; married Doe Awudetsey, five children.
Elder Paul N. Lekias, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Paul N. Lekias, 49, Padbury, Australia; owner/director, Whitepeak Finance; former multistake Young Single Adult adviser, bishop, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president and stake president; married Rebecca Liddicoat, four children.
Elder John A. McCune, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
John A. McCune, 53, Springville, Utah; donor liaison, Principal Gifts, LDS Philanthropies; former member of branch presidency, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, mission president and stake president; married Debbie Kingsbury, four children.
Elder Tomas S. Merdegia Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Tomas S. Merdegia Jr., 62, Calamba City, Philippines; general manager/owner, Pure Magic Enterprises; former counselor in a mission presidency, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, branch president, district president, high councilor, and stake president; married Purificacion Singian, five children.
Elder Artur J. Miranda, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Artur J. Miranda, 46, Sandton, South Africa; regional franchise manager, Coca-Cola; former institute teacher, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, district president, high councilor and counselor in a mission presidency; married Mónica Granja Cardoso, two children.
Elder Elie K. Monga, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elie K. Monga, 50, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; former mission president, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency and counselor in a stake presidency; married Vianney Mwenze, four children.
Elder Juan C. Pozo, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Juan C. Pozo, 57, La Paz, Bolivia; owner, Construction Business; former bishop, counselor in a mission presidency and stake president; married Maria Montaño, five children.
Elder Anthony Quaisie, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Anthony Quaisie, 47, Accra, Ghana; founder/CEO, Top-Con Interiors Company Limited; former stake president, bishop, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency and counselor in a stake presidency; married Emily Lamyoh, four children.
Elder James R. Rasband, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
James R. Rasband, 54, Provo, Utah; professor, J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University; former assistant Scoutmaster, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; married Mary Williams, four children.
Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Carlos G. Revillo Jr., 51, Plaridel, Philippines; Philippines Area welfare manager; former bishop, counselor in a bishopric, branch presidency member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; married Marites Fernando, four children.
Elder Martin C. Rios, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Martin C. Rios, 41, Buenos Aires, Argentina; customer experience senior manager, Supervielle Group (International Bank); former stake president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and counselor in a stake presidency; married Veronica Glenda Pitarch, four children.
Elder Johnny F. Ruiz, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Johnny F. Ruiz, 52, La Chorrera, Panama; Panama physical facilities manager, MMD; former country director of youth encampments (FSY); bishop, high councilor, mission president, counselor in a stake presidency, and stake president; married Ileana Agudo Barranco, three children.
Elder K. Roy Tunnicliffe, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
K. Roy Tunnicliffe, 48, York, England; regional director, Seminaries and Institutes; former high priests group leader, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and stake president; married Vanessa Hill, three children.
Elder Moisés Villanueva, Area Seventy | Photo Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Moisés Villanueva, 50, Oaxaca, Mexico; chief executive officer, Urban Transportation Guelatao; former mission president, bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, stake mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; married Leticia Avalos Lozano, three children.
