JENSEN, Uintah County — The Island Park and Rainbow Park roads at Dinosaur National Monument will reopen Friday. The roads were closed due to severe damage from a winter storm.

Temporary repairs by crews from the monument and the Uintah County Roads Department were made to provide access to the Rainbow Park Campground and boat launch, as well as McKee Springs Petroglyphs and the Ruple Ranch area.

Monument staff and engineers from the Federal Highway Administration are now working on a plan to provide a longer-term solution to minimize the potential for future washouts.