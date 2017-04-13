UTAH STATE PRISON — A man convicted of murder as a teen and sent to the Utah State Prison has been granted parole, while another man serving time for killing another person was told to come back for another hearing.

The five member Utah Board of Pardons and Parole made decisions recently on several high-profile cases.

Ricardo Ivan Avina was 18 when he shot and killed 19-year-old Dick Blackham at a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 1997. Avina, now 37, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony.

During his first parole hearing in March, Avina told board member Clark Harms that he was not the same person that he was 20 years ago. The full board has voted to grant Avina a parole release on Nov. 21.

Troy Holloway-Brown, 37, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter for the killing of 29-year-old Norma Espinoza Hernandez in 2005. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison.

During his parole hearing in March, Brown had trouble recounting what happened the night of the murder and blamed his actions, in part, on being tired. The parole board set a rehearing for Brown, tentatively scheduled for September 2018.

Also in March, Jarmon Val Cranney asked the parole board for release after being incarcerated for a shootout with police in southern Utah in 2012. Cranney was shot three times by officers but survived. He had hoped to commit suicide by cop, according to his testimony to the parole board.

The parole board tentatively set a date for a new parole hearing in October 2019. Under the current sentencing guidelines, Cranney would be held until 2020, though the parole board is not bound by that.