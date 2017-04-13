Utah's head coach Larry Krystkowiak directs his players from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY — Donnie Tillman, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward from Findlay Prep in Nevada, signed a letter of intent with the Utah Utes Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Tillman, who is from Detroit, averaged 14.3 points and eight rebounds per game for Findlay Prep. The Pilots went 33-4 last season and reached the national tournament semifinals.

According to 247sports.com, Tillman also received offers from Boston College, California, Cleveland State, Creighton, Grand Canyon, Iowa State, Marquette, TCU, UNLV, USC, UTEP and Virginia Tech. Duke and Michigan also reportedly showed interest.

Tillman committed to Utah in early February.

Utah’s recruiting class also includes two in-state players — Jaxon Brenchley of Ridgeline and Bingham’s Branden Carlson — who committed during the early signing period.

Brenchley was named the state’s “Mr. Basketball” by the Deseret News after leading first-year Ridgeline to the 3A state championship. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard averaged 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

Carlson, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound center, averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the 5A state champion Miners.

Both players plan to serve LDS Church missions before joining the Utes for the 2019-20 season. Brenchley has already received his call to serve in Taiwan.

The Utes, who went 20-12 in 2016-17, have holes to fill in the backcourt with the graduation loss of Lorenzo Bonam and the dismissals of Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora.

Ty Lazenby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, tweeted out that he has received an offer from Utah. He averaged 22.9 points as a sophomore.

Chase Jeter, a 6-foot-10 center from Duke, is reportedly considering the Utes as well. The 2015 Nevada High School Player of the Year is transferring and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out in 2017-18 because of NCAA transfer rules.