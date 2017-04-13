The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service later this year.

Angel Herberth Alarcón Villar, 49, and Rosa Luz Zavala de Alarcón, four children, Pro Ward, Lima Perú Los Olivos Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil North Mission, succeeding President William J. Riggins and Sister Bonnie L. Riggins. Brother Alarcón serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor and stake Young Men presidency counselor. Area operations and maintenance manager, Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. Born in Huamanga, Peru, to Armando Alarcón Martinez and Eda Elba Villar Roca.

Sister Alarcón serves as a stake Primary presidency counselor and is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. Born in Jauja, Peru, to Ramon Nonato Zavala Figueroa and Reyna Sierra Jurado.

Sterling Arthur Brennan, 57, and Annette Lamb Brennan, five children, Santa Margarita Ward, Santa Margarita California Stake: Michigan Lansing Mission, succeeding President Michael V. Jacobsen and Sister Alice A. Jacobsen. Brother Brennan is a former stake president, mission presidency counselor, bishop, stake mission president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Oklahoma Tulsa Mission. Partner, Maschoff Brennan. Born in Clovis, New Mexico, to Clifford Arthur Brennan and Stania Clarene Lott.

Sister Brennan serves in a ward Relief Society presidency and is a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and ward missionary. Born in Mesa, Arizona, to John Clyde Lamb and Willa Dean Hamblin Lamb.

Flávio Allegretti Cooper, 61, and Maria Leonor Rezende Cooper, five children, Planalto Ward, Campinas Brazil Flamboyant Stake: Brazil Brasilia Mission, succeeding President Mark C. Lundgren and Sister Gerri L. Lundgren. Brother Cooper serves as an area temple and family history consultant and is a former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre Mission. Federal judge, Brazilian Judiciary. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Gustavo Adolpho de Campos Cooper and Maria Thereza Allegretti Cooper.

Sister Cooper is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Hélio Da Silva Oliveira and Luiza Theresa Rezende Bompet.

Steven Richard Fox, 56, and Debra Louise Driggs Fox, five children, Grandview 21st Ward, Provo Utah Grandview Stake: Tahiti Papeete Mission, succeeding President Pierre Bize and Sister Brigitte Bize. Brother Fox serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former stake president, bishop, stake Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the France Paris Mission. Managing director, Center for Entrepreneurship, Brigham Young University. Born in Seattle, Washington, to Samuel Ross Fox, Jr. and Shirlene Belnap Fox.

Sister Fox serves in a ward Young Women presidency and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president and Relief Society teacher. Born in Hollywood, California, to William King Driggs Jr. and Phyllis Ann Thain Heim.

Abenir Valera Pajaro, 53, and Valerie Sibala Antenorcruz Pajaro, three children, Quezon City 1st Ward, Quezon City Philippines Stake: Philippines Cebu Mission, succeeding President Terry C. McCurdy and Sister Judy McCurdy. Brother Pajaro serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and stake Young Men president. Area human resource manager, Philippines Area Office. Born in Vigan, Philippines, to Jose Acas Pajaro and Editha Afuan Valera.

Sister Pajaro serves in a ward Primary presidency and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary president, stake employment specialist, institute teacher, ward choir director and Church-service missionary. Born in Cebu City, Philippines, to Guillermo Jayme Antenorcruz and Alma Dael Sibala Antenorcruz.

Francisco José de Senna, 52, and Maria Elizabete Amancio de Senna Silva, four children, Parque Dez Ward, Rio Negro Stake: Mozambique Maputo Mission, succeeding President Joni L. Koch and Sister Michele Koch. Brother Senna serves as a bishopric counselor and is a former stake president, bishop, district presidency counselor, branch president and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. Director, Seminaries and Institutes. Born in Ceará, Brazil to José Augusto da Silva and Angelita Senna.

Sister Senna serves as an institute teacher and is a former ward and stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president and missionary in the Brazil Sao Paulo South Mission. Born in Ceará, Brazil to Antonio Lopes da Silva and Maria Amancio da Silva.

John Ross Varner, 60, and Ann Wagstaff Varner, five children, Holladay 10th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay Stake: Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, succeeding President Reed H. Hansen and Sister Mary Anne Hansen. Brother Varner serves as a high councilor and is a former bishop, ward Young Men president and elders quorum president. Real estate development director, O’Brien Kiernan Investment. Born in Salt Lake City to Everett Elsworth Varner Jr. and Joan Hunt Varner.

Sister Varner serves in a stake Relief Society presidency and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. Born in Salt Lake City to Harold Ronald Wagstaff and Evelyn Fae Crowther Wagstaff.

Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, 54, and Carol Lu Wong, four children, Causeway Bay Ward, Hong Kong Island China Stake: Canada Vancouver Mission, succeeding President Ronald P. Burt and Sister Leslie K. Burt. Elder Wong serves as a General Authority Seventy and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and ward Sunday School president. Retired. Born in Hong Kong to Fat Wong and Ngan Kan Wong.

Sister Wong is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. Born in Hong Kong to Chung Yao Lu and Yueh Ching Tsai Lu.