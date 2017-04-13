FILE— The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers of freeway lane closures near downtown Salt Lake City and North Salt.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers of freeway lane closures near downtown Salt Lake City and North Salt.

Beginning tonight and running through April 21, the ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane, as will the ramp from 500 South to westbound I-80. These lanes closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights, and 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers traveling on westbound I-80 should plan ahead for possible delays. Salt Lake City International Airport passengers should plan extra travel time and consider alternate routes, such as I-215.

The lane closures are part of a bridge maintenance project scheduled throughout this spring and summer. Crews will be removing and replacing the top layer of pavement — a special “weatherproofing” layer designed to prevent corrosion due to water and road salt — on nearly 40 freeway ramps and bridges around the Salt Lake Valley.

In North Salt Lake, the Beck Street ramp to northbound I-15 is closed for approximately three weeks while crews repave the bridge and complete other maintenance work. Drivers traveling from downtown Salt Lake City or the Capitol to Davis County should use 600 North as an alternate to access northbound I-15.

Construction schedules are subject to change depending on the weather. For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.