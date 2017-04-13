Margo Diana Foulger Weaver, 76, who served on the Primary general board from 1985-1991, died on Feb. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah.

Ora May Hyatt, 94, who served with her husband, Edmond Preston Hyatt, as he presided over the Philippines Quezon City Mission from 1989-1992, died on April 1, 2017, in Orem, Utah.

Marilyn Wood Taggart Davis, 91, who served on the Primary general board from 1967-1974, died on April 2, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Gay Cederlof Brown, 79, who served with her husband, Allen C. Brown, as he presided over the Canada Toronto Mission from 1980-1983, died on April 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Miriam Young Farnsworth, 93, who served on the Young Women general board from 1948-1953, died on April 7, 2017, in West Valley City, Utah.