The Twilight Concert Series is coming to Salt Lake City this summer.

On Thursday, April 13, the Twilight Concert Series announced its 2017 lineup of musical artists that will be performing at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City from July 20 to Aug. 31.

Artists performing this summer will include Little Dragon, Kamasi Washington and Solange and the Roots, among others.

Have you seen the announcement about this year’s Twilight Concert Series 2017 kick-off show? Snag your tickets now. https://t.co/hHNmLr2b66 pic.twitter.com/imulKvoTc0 — SLCTwilight (@SLCTwilight) March 30, 2017

The artists who will be performing on Aug. 24 have yet to be announced.

Here is the official 2017 lineup: July 20 — Little Dragon, Angel Magic, Xenia Rubinos July 27 — Kurt Vile and the Violators, Whitney Aug. 3 — Kamasi Washington, Antibalas Aug. 10 — Solange, Kaytranada Aug. 17 — Cat Power (solo) Aug. 24 — TBA Aug. 31 — The Roots, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Check out the full lineup and bios of each of the performers on the Twilight Concert Series official website.

Last year, Chet Faker, Big Grams, Diplo and Grimes headlined the concert series and Kaytranda opened for Chet Faker in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are available at 24tix.com. Tickets purchased before May 14 cost $5 each. Tickets purchased after that date and prior to the event are $7.50 each. On the day of the show, ticket prices increase to $10.

Season packages are also available for $35 before May 14, and $50 until July 20. VIP tickets, which include private dining, restaurant and entertainment options, cost anywhere from $25 for a single show to $165 for the entire season.

Tickets can either be bought online or at Graywhale Entertainment locations.

In the meantime, enjoy the playlist below.