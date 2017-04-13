Oyster.com, which offers travel information and stories, ranked Utah and Colorado as the top place for science lovers thanks to the Dinosaur National Monument.

Utah’s scientific history pushed it to the top of a recent list of the best places for science lovers worldwide.

The spot ranked so high because it offers visitors a chance to see the “one of the world’s most famous fossil finds,” according to the list.

“The preserved fossil remains of both the stegosaurus and diplodocus were found within layers of rock at the Morrison formation, making it a shrine for both paleontologists and casual ‘Jurassic Park’ fans. In addition to dinosaur trails, the park also offers great hiking trails and rafting opportunities,” according to Oyster.com.

The Utah and Colorado location ranked ahead of the Royal Observatory in London, the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the Museo Galileo in Florence, Italy.

Oyster.com compiled the last ahead of Earth Day and the March for Science on April 22.

Read the full list at Oyster.com.