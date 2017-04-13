New stake presidents

A new stake has been created from the Ammon Idaho Foothills, Iona Idaho South and Iona Idaho stakes. The Ammon Idaho East Stake, which consists of the Ammon 12th, Ammon 17th, Ammon 22nd, Ammon 29th, Ammon 32nd, Iona 4th and Iona 8th wards, was created by Elder Mervyn B. Arnold, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Bradford C. Bowen, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Kalispell Montana and the Missoula Montana stakes. The Frenchtown Montana Stake, which consists of the Plains, Superior and Thomason branches and the Frenchtown, Missoula 4th, Polson, Ronan and St. Ignatius wards, was created by Elder J. Devn Cornish, General Authority Seventy, and Elder James E. Evanson, an Area Seventy.

AMMON IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Fredrick Grant Pieper, 51, audit director, Battelle Energy Alliance; wife, MayRee Edwards Pieper. Counselors — Michael Aldon Tall, 59, dentist; wife, Jennifer Lynn Connell Tall. Eric David Velasquez, 35, financial advisor; wife, Misty Dawn Zaugg Velasquez.

FRENCHTOWN MONTANA STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Adam Terrell Smith, 42, chief physician executive; wife, Tyana Jo Spaulding Smith. Counselors — Justin Abell Dilworth, 55, driver, UPS; wife, Marsha Butterfield Dilworth. Bryan Jennings Brown, IT coordinator; wife, Leah Ladora Erath Brown.

Reorganized stakes

ARAPAHOE COLORADO STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Robert Eric Hansen, 50, account director, Pfizer Inc.; succeeding Aaron D. Todd; wife, Babette Lynn Mara Hutchens Hansen. Counselors — Kirk J Nielson, 56, orthodontist; wife, Stephanie Reid Nielson. Tim Donald Martin Jr., 47, training manager, U.S. Department of Interior; wife, Heidi Coles Martin.

BALANGA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Gil Niño Lapuz Escalona, 39, businessman; succeeding Elmer Y. Baluyot; wife, Medilyn Manuyac Apostol. Counselors — Conrado Balbag Bumagat, 46, dormitory manager, Bataan Peninsula State; wife, Virginia Pegolio Lescano Bumagat. Obryan Galang Vianzon, 41, proprietor; wive, Nancy Vitacion Solis.

BELLEVUE WASHINGTON SOUTH STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Jason Christopher Penrose Jarman, 42, president, Rainier Custom Homes; succeeding Robert C. Johnson; wife, Heidi Haderlie Jarman. Counselors — Kenneth Charles Krivanec, 52, president, Quadrant Homes; wife, Kay Cahoon Krivanec. Matthew Cannon Smith, 43, senior vice president, Re-Solutions; wife, Heather Lynn Smith.

BINALBAGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — George Salde Servano, 47, labor contractor; succeeding Ronald V. Antonio; wife, Marilene Duco Valdez Servano. Counselors — Antonio Nobleza Edral Jr., 42, co-owner, ABY Services; wife, Anna Liza Young Tababa Edral. Adonis T. Mediado, 46, teacher; wife, Helen Gellecarsad Electerio Mediado.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS UTAH BRIGHTON STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Kent L. Thomas, 61, founder and CEO, Advanced CFO Solutions; succeeding David E. Stringham; wife, Kim Ericson Thomas. Counselors — Steven Louis Timm, 57, president, United Precision Machine; wife, Amy Nelson Warner Timm. Ryan Andrew Martin, 39, vice president, Key Bank; wife, Jenny Rebecca Fenton Martin.

TIERRA BLANCA MEXICO STAKE: (Jan. 22, 2017) President — Jose Manuel Diaz Morales, 37, business owner; succeeding Federico Gallegos Zetina; wife, Gladys Berenice Sosa Trujillo Morales. Counselors — Balderas Israel Morfin, 40, laborer, Bio-Pappel; wife, Adriana Jose Flores Morfin. Jose Francisco Malpica Salomon, 39, basketball coach and business owner; wife, Blanca Miriam Diaz Montes Salomon.