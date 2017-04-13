Fresh off a series victory over CSU Bakersfield at Wolverine Field last weekend, the Utah Valley University softball team welcomes fellow Western Athletic Conference foe Seattle U to town this weekend for three games. The league series gets underway on Friday with a single-game at 2 p.m. MT, and concludes on Saturday with a doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m.

Friday's opener will air live on the WAC Digital Network, while Saturday's twin bill will be streamed live on the Wolverine website. Live stats will also be available for all three games by visiting UVU Stats.

The Wolverines enter this weekend's series with a 10-16 overall record and a 2-4 start in WAC play. After getting swept in its opening league series at first-place New Mexico State a couple of weeks ago, UVU responded by taking two of three from the Roadrunners at home last week. Behind a couple of complete-game outings from junior right-hander Lauren Frailey, the Wolverines took the opener by a score of 6-2 and the finale, 9-1. CSUB managed to score five late runs in the middle game and to take that contest by a score of 6-5.

Frailey was named the WAC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this year after her impressive weekend where she went 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15.0 innings of work. In the opener against Bakersfield, Frailey struck out a season-high six batters while allowing just five hits and two runs to help the Wolverines pull out a 6-2 win. After two more scoreless innings of action in game two, Frailey capped her strong weekend with a three-hit gem where she allowed just one earned run for her second complete-game victory of the series. With the strong weekend, the Wolverine right-hander now leads UVU on the season with a 7-5 record and a 3.05 ERA.

Offensively, freshman Basia Query led the Wolverines last weekend by going 5-for-6 (.833) with a double, an RBI, a run scored, three hit by pitches and a walk. Senior Brittney Vansway too had a solid performance by hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a double, a triple and five runs batted in. In the opener against the 'Runners, Vansway went a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs en route to becoming UVU's all-time RBI leader with 150 for her career.

Vansway leads Utah Valley on the season and ranks second in the WAC with an even .400 batting average. She also fronts the league with eight home runs, 43 RBIs and a .776 slugging percentage. Freshman Caragh Morris is next with a .377 average, while Query sits right behind her at .367.

About Seattle U

The Redhawks come to town with a 14-24 overall record and a 3-3 clip in WAC play. After winning two of three at Grand Canyon two weeks ago, Seattle U dropped two of three at home to NM State this past week. SU, which is currently tied for third in the league standings, was picked to tie for third in the conference this season after going 19-33 overall and 3-12 in WAC play a year ago.

Paige Bouska leads Seattle with a .392 batting average, six triples and 26 runs scored. Madison Cathcart, who is batting .303, paces the way in the power numbers with three home runs, nine doubles and 30 RBIs. The one-two punch of Alyssa Reuble and Andie Larkins front the SU pitching staff with respective 7-7 (4.63 ERA) and 7-15 (4.20 ERA) records.

Friday's opener will mark the 28th meeting between the Wolverines and Redhawks. SU enters play holding to a 16-11 all-time series lead, but the two teams have split the last 14 meetings.

On deck for UVU

Following this weekend's series, the Wolverines will return to the road for a three-game league series at Grand Canyon next weekend. The three-game series will feature a Friday doubleheader (April 21) and a single game on Saturday (April 22).

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.