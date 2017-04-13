PROVO — The BYU basketball coaching staff experienced a shakeup Thursday with assistant head coach Terry Nashif’s announcement that he is stepping down to pursue business opportunities.

Nashif joined the coaching staff in 2007 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2016.

“We are grateful for Terry, Katie and their family for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice for BYU basketball,” coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “Terry's role has been vital to the consistency of our program. His presence will be missed within our staff and amongst our players. I have all the confidence in the world that Terry will be very successful in his future endeavors.”

Nashif played at BYU under coach Steve Cleveland from 2001-05, when Rose was an assistant coach. Nashif played in 103 games, starting 14.

“Our time at BYU has been an amazing opportunity and experience for me and my family,” Nashif said. “Being associated with Coach Rose, both as a player and a coach, has been one of the great honors of my life. I'm very excited for the future as I've decided it's the best time to pursue opportunities outside of basketball. I'll be forever grateful for my years at BYU.”

So blessed to have worked with such great players and staff. So many memories. Looking forward to saying what I really think on twitter now! — Terry Nashif (@TerryNashif) April 13, 2017

BYU’s other assistant coaches are associate head coach Tim LaComb and Quincy Lewis.

The Cougars posted a record of 305-111 and made eight NCAA tournament appearances and four NIT appearances with Nashif on staff.

From 2011-17, Nashif oversaw BYU’s offense. During that time, the Cougars were ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring five times.