Utah Valley University women's soccer coach Chris Lemay has announced the hiring of Rachel Boaz to his coaching staff. Boaz comes to UVU after wrapping up a stellar four-year college career at BYU and San Diego State.

"Rachel is a fantastic addition to our women's soccer program," said Lemay. "She was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the country and has played at the highest level. Her experience along with her leadership and love for teaching will be impactful to our current and future goalies. Rachel has a way of communicating and articulating what needs to be done that players will find tangible right away."

A native of Murrieta, California, Boaz played the past two seasons for BYU where she helped the team to a pair of West Coast Conference titles and multiple trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Boaz was named the WCC's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015 after leading the league with 16 wins, 10 shutouts, 78 saves, a 0.39 goals allowed average and a .907 save percentage. Her .907 save percentage ranked her second nationally and is the highest mark in BYU history. She also earned All-WCC second-team honors and was named to the NSCAA All-West Regional second team. Boaz fractured her right hand early in the 2016 seasons, limiting her to eight games on the season.

Boaz also played two seasons at San Diego State where she helped the Aztecs to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and a Mountain West title in 2012 with a 21-2-1 record. She started and played in each game in 2011 and 2012 at SDSU, collecting an impressive 62 saves during the 2012 campaign. She received All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors in 2011 and was named to the MWC All-Tournament team in 2012. Boaz is the SDSU career leader in goals against average.

Boaz recently graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree in exercise and wellness.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.