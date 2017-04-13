Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin announced Thursday the signing of Utah Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year Taylor Moeaki, who will join the Trailblazers beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Moeaki, a 5-foot-7 guard from American Fork, Utah, led American Fork to a 5A State Championship in February, pouring in a game-high 21 points in the championship game to cap a 25-1 season for the Cavemen. Moeaki, who was named 5A All-Tournament MVP, averaged 18.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game as a senior, and she earned All-Region, All-State and Academic All-Region honors in the process.

Moeaki was named Region 4 MVP and earned five different Player of the Year awards, including Deseret News Ms. Basketball, Utah Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Salt Lake Tribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year, All-Valley Girls Basketball Player of the Year and KSL Game Night Live Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“Taylor’s basketball resume speaks for itself, and we are incredibly grateful for her decision to attend Dixie State and to play for us,” Gustin said. “What’s equally impressive to her basketball skills are her talent and commitment to the classroom where she is a presidential scholar. I love her humility, toughness and commitment to her family, teammates and coaches. She is a natural leader, and we will ask a lot from her immediately.”

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.