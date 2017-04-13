Utah Valley University men's basketball head coach Mark Pope announced on Thursday that Benjamin Nakwaasah has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Wolverines.

"I'm excited that Ben is donning the Wolverine Green," said Pope. "Ben was a top junior college guard last year and has a chance to make an immediate impact on the floor. He's a scoring guard who's deadly accurate from 3-point range, but also has the ability to blow by his man and get to the hoop. Ben's a competitive kid, who comes from a family of athletes. We're really excited for his future here at Utah Valley."

The 6-FOOT-2, 175-pound guard spent his sophomore season at Jacksonville College in Texas where he led the Jaguars in points per game (22.3), 3-point field goals (79), 3-point field goal percentage (40.3), free throw percentage (79.6), assists (121) and steals (33). Nakwaasah's 22.3 points per game last season ranked him seventh nationally in the NJCAA and second in Region XIV.

Nakwaasah played his freshman season at McLennan Community College where he helped the team to an impressive 30-4 record and an appearance at the second round of the NJCAA Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Richardson, Texas, native prepped at Richardson High School where he averaged 18.8 points per game during his senior season and was named the District 15-6A MVP. He also received all-region honors for his play after leading his team to both regional and district titles during his senior campaign.

Nakwaasah will be eligible to play for the Wolverines during the upcoming 2017-18 season. He plans to study business management at UVU.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.