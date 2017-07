SALT LAKE CITY — The public is invited to help clean up and plant new vegetation along Parleys Trail through the Draw and Hidden Hollow in Sugar House as part of an Earth Day project on Friday, April 21.

Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, shovels and spades to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hidden Hollow Park, 1201 E. Wilmington Ave.

Donations are being accepted for the landscaping at parleystrail.org.