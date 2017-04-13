Winning the division and having the best record in the West was not the goal. It was a step.

SALT LAKE CITY — Aside from the usual rhetoric about “feeling good” going into the playoffs, everyone on the Jazz will tell you they haven’t yet accomplished anything earth-shattering.

So they’re taking it slow, not leaving their lane.

After Wednesday’s regular-season finale, the locker room had a low hum by the time the media came in. Nobody broke out champagne. Nary a player had a lampshade on his head in anticipation of Saturday’s first-round match with the Clippers. Asked about his plans between now and then, Rodney Hood said, “Get ready. Get ready. Enjoy the night, enjoy a great regular season and get ready for the trip tomorrow.”

That’s much the way the Jazz reacted in 1997, when they earned their first trip to the NBA Finals. They had reached the conference finals three times in the previous five years. But during the run-up, they usually kept a low profile.

“Winning the division and having the best record in the West was not the goal,” owner Larry H. Miller said 20 years ago this week, after the Jazz clinched home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs. “It was a step.”

Four weeks later, after the Jazz had clinched a spot in the conference finals for the fourth time in six years, Antoine Carr sounded a cautionary note.

“I don’t see anyone in here celebrating,” the Big Dawg said. “It’s not over yet. If we win the championship, then we’ll celebrate.”

It’s not surprising, then, that the current, less-accomplished Jazz would be cautious as they approach their first playoff appearance in five years.

Even the highest-winning team (64) in Jazz history played it safe when it came to declaring success.

The Summit, that May night in 1997, when the Jazz reached the finals for the first time, was subdued for obvious reason after John Stockton’s coldhearted jumper went in. But so was the Jazz locker room. Bill Walton had uttered his infamous on-air “Uh-oh!” and Greg Gumbel had exclaimed, “John Stockton sends the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals!” and Jerry Sloan had rushed the court like a fan, and all of them were at midcourt as the moment engulfed them. But by the time they had let the media inside the locker room, things had calmed.

The biggest play in franchise history had quieted in 15 minutes.

It was that kind of team, already closing rank.

“We’re not going to Chicago just to go there,” Malone said.

Looking back, maybe they should have celebrated more. Who knew they’d never win a championship? As Malone took the podium in the postgame interview room, two-time champ Hakeem Olajuwon slipped in and called out, “Finish it. Now finish it.”

It was a strong show of respect, one Hall of Famer to another.

That first trip to the finals was unprecedented for the Jazz. They were met at the executive airport by throngs of fans lining the roadways, hoping to be part of history as they peered into the players' cars.

Near the end of Game 4 in Salt Lake, as the Jazz evened the series with Chicago, Stockton one-handed a court-length pass to Malone for the go-ahead basket, and the city went mad. Hours later, as midnight slipped into tomorrow, cars whizzed past the Delta Center, their passengers howling into the fragrant summer night.

For the Jazz, things would never be better. All too quickly came the famous “Flu Game,” in which Michael Jordan, stared down a high fever, scoring 38 points and theatrically collapsing into Scottie Pippen’s arms. The Jazz were supporting actors in some of the most iconic scenes in NBA history.

Back in Chicago for Game 6, the Jazz were tied in the final minute. But Steve Kerr’s 3 put the game — and the championship — out of reach. NBC wrapped up its coverage with scenes of Jordan soaring, accompanied by R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” soundtrack.

But in their own quiet way, the Jazz too had soared.

Which explains why, 20 years later as the playoffs arrive, caution still reigns.