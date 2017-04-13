Granite School District and the Granite Education Association has announced a tentative settlement that features a 3 percent cost of living adjustment and an additional 8.67 percent educator market adjustment for all teachers in the district.

These adjustments will push Granite's starting teacher salary to the highest in the Salt Lake Valley at $41,000 a year beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

“We appreciate our board of education’s unwavering commitment to superior instruction by ensuring we can attract and retain the best teachers in the state,” Granite Superintendent Martin Bates said in a statement. “Market forces are driving the need to ensure that our classrooms are fully staffed and that every student has a high-quality teacher. This settlement addresses the teacher shortage crisis in a meaningful way.”

In addition, Granite will continue to offer a comprehensive and affordable health insurance plan for all employees, district officials said.