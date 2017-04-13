KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Missouri man has to been sentenced to four years in federal prison for helping lead a $2.25 million conspiracy to sell steroids over the internet though a company started in Utah.

Aaron Vincent Schweidler, 32, was sentenced Wednesday for participating in the steroids conspiracy and to conspiracy to commit money laundering. As part of his sentence, Schweidler must forfeit $2.25 million to the government.

The former Weston, Missouri, man admitted that he and co-conspirators ran the internet-based company Power Trip that manufactured and sold anabolic steroids to customers throughout the United States, including athletes and minors.

Prosecutors say the business started in late 2011 in Utah. It was moved to North Carolina, then to the Kansas City, Missouri, area and then back to North Carolina. Three others have pleaded guilty in connection with the conspiracy.

— Associated Press