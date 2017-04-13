Here’s a look at the news for April 13.

Jazz finish season with the fifth seat in the West

The Utah Jazz finished the 2016-2017 season with a cool 101-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs, capping off a positive season with another good result, according to the Deseret News.

But thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers’ victory over the Sacramento Kings later in the night, the Jazz will enter the playoffs at the No. 5 spot and face the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

The first game tips at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

“I think we feel really confident right now, especially after the last couple of games that we’ve played,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “We know it’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a tough challenge. I think it’s good to go into it on a positive note so we can feel good about our regular season.”

Qualtrics climbs to the top of Utah tech world

Qualtrics announced that its latest assessment values the company at $2.5 billion, which is more than double its 2014 valuation of $1.15 million, according to the Deseret News.

The company also said it received $180 million in new venture capital.

These numbers launched Qualtrics to the top of the Utah tech scene. Qualtrics is now valued more than Domo, a software company in American Fork that was valued at $2 billion in March 2016.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith told the Deseret News he still has major goals in mind for his company.

"If we went public today, we'd be the biggest IPO in Utah history," Smith said. "But I love it when Utah succeeds as a state … and I'd love it if every one of our Utah tech companies continue to grow and go where no one has gone before."

Deseret News survey looks into adultery in the digital age

The Deseret News conducted a new survey on adultery that highlights people's mixed views of whether certain online behaviors constitute cheating.

The new survey comes as a part of the Deseret News’ annual Ten Today series, which offers a glimpse into how the Ten Commandments impact the modern day.

There were a slew of major findings in the survey. The Deseret News rounded up the research with three separate articles, which you can find below.

Trump speaks on U.S.-Russia ties

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States’ relationship with Russia “may be at an all-time low,” according to Time magazine.

"Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Trump’s new views on Russia come just weeks after the U.S. ordered airstrikes against a Syrian air force base after Syria launched a chemical attack on its people. Trump said Russia may have known about the attack beforehand.

Trump’s reversal on Russia may also be his way to deflecting, Time reported.

“As the FBI and multiple congressional committees investigate possible collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign, the president and his aides can now point to his hard-line stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad as evidence he's willing to stand up to Putin,” according to Time.

Mesmerizing package display in new video

As Digg reported, some smart robots sort packages with a system that’s “brilliant and utterly mesmerizing.”

