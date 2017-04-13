"PREPARING FOR YOUR ENDOWMENT," by Cory B. Jensen, Cedar Fort, $13.99, 168 pages (nf)

“Preparing for Your Endowment” by Cory B. Jensen is like a starter kit for a monumental journey. The book is just shy of 170 pages and equips readers with doctrinal and spiritual connections to help prepare them for their temple experience.

The doctrines and principles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are discussed and woven together to help the reader focus attention on the Savior and the house of the Lord. Basic doctrines of faith, repentance, baptism and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost are mentioned as building blocks in a person's preparation for the temple.

In addition, information about symbols, ordinances and covenants at the temple are outlined with sensitivity, and conclude with a capstone of God’s love for his children as seen through the temple experience. Jensen shares uplifting insights from his experience, talks from LDS apostles, and scriptures.

For additional insight, there are homework assignments at the end of each chapter.

“Preparing for Your Endowment” is good for having meaningful discussions or conversations about a topic that may otherwise be difficult to approach. It is meant to be read in a family setting and used as a reference for discussion.

Jensen is also the author of "Understanding Your Endowment." He is a temple worker in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple.

Brandon Schembri is a graduate from the University of Utah and lives in Salt Lake City. His email is b.schembri1@gmail.com.