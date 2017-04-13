SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University law professor John W. Welch will share recent scholarship on the arrest, trial and execution of Jesus. The presentation will be at the LDS Church History Museum on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. as part of the Evenings at the Museum Series.

Welch will present "The Trial of Jesus: From Talmage to Today," and explore who killed Jesus and why, the connection of the raising of Lazarus with Jesus' arrest, lessons for today about the civility and incivility from the handling of Jesus' case, and the details in the four Gospels about the crucifixion, according to history.lds.org.

Admission is free but seating is limited. No reservations are needed. For more information, visit history.lds.org/museum or call 801-240-3310.