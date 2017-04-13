Pete Fiutak of College Football News looked at what would happen if BYU went 13-0 in 2017.

After looking at the Cougars' success on the field in 2016 and what it would have meant if they ran the table, Fiutak asks the question, "No, really, what happens if BYU goes 13-0? Or 12-1? Does that mean that BYU could have this whole thing figured out after all?"

Then he answers why it's a relevant question, saying, "If you’re wondering why the whole idea of BYU being considered for the College Football Playoff might be an offseason theoretical discussion worth figuring out, it’s because this year’s team is probably better than the 2016 version that, again, was eight points away from being perfect."

Fiutak then looks at the talent BYU has on the field and its tough schedule to start the season, before turning his attention what a great Cougar team could do to the system, saying, "It would be an interesting test for the system if BYU really did come up with a magical year. Would it prove that being in a conference just doesn’t matter? Would it encourage others to think about doing the same? And just how much weight would the committee put on a 12-1 BYU team if that one loss was a close call against a powerhouse like LSU or Wisconsin?"

He then takes a step back from having the Cougars as an undefeated or one-loss team, saying, "Okay, okay, okay, BYU is probably more 11-2 on the high-end than a 13-0 national discussion, but if the team really is able to come up with some of those big early wins …"

Gobert ranked best center

Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report released his end of the season NBA Power Rankings at each position, and Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert came in as the top-ranked center.

After talking about Gobert's ability as a rim protector, Fromal writes, "It's offense that has propelled Gobert to the leading spot, even if such an idea would have felt nonsensical heading into the season."

Fromal then looks at how Gobert has produced on that end of the floor recently, saying, "Since the All-Star break, the French 7-footer has averaged 16.8 points while shooting 70.8 percent from the field. Over his last 10 appearances, he's posting 19.8 points per game while knocking down 73.1 percent of his field-goal attempts, highlighted by a 35-point showing against the New York Knicks."

Oklahoma City Energy FC delivered one of the coolest goals you are ever going to see on a soccer pitch. It started out with a flip-throw by defender Michael Harris and ended up on the airborne foot of Miguel Gonzalez who finished with the perfectly timed bicycle kick for the game's only goal.