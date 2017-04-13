While the Los Angeles Clippers have dominated the series in recent years, the Utah Jazz still hold an 83-47 advantage in the win column since the Clippers moved to Los Angeles from San Diego. Utah also holds the advantage in postseason play as they have won both series' the two teams have played, including a 3-game sweep in the first round in 1997 and a 3-2 win in 1992.

Even though the record is lopsided in favor of the Jazz, there have still been some incredibly intense and meaningful matchups between the two organizations over the years.

Here is a look at the most memorable of those games — the games that die-hard Jazz fans won't forget — whether good or bad.

February 19 and 20, 1989

While the Jazz won both games handily, it was the nearly flawless play of John Stockton that make the two games memorable as he produced his first back-to-back 20-assist performances. In the first game, he totaled 19 points on 8 for 9 shooting from the floor while handing out 21 assists and collecting eight steals in a 98-88 victory. The following night was nearly a mirror image as he had 16 points on 7 for 8 shooting to go along with 21 assists and six steals while committing just one turnover in a 120-103 win.

April 4, 1992

After a sluggish start that saw them trail by 12 at the break, the Jazz used a big second half to knock off the Clippers 98-89 and advance to the second round of the playoffs. Jeff Malone was the catalyst for Utah in the clincher with 25 points while Karl Malone chipped in with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

February 2, 1996

Stockton, Karl Malone and Jeff Hornacek had one of their best offensive nights together as they beat the Clippers 122-113. The trio each made 11 field goals as they combined to score 85 points. Stockton led the way with 31 points and 11 assists while Malone put up a triple-double with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Hornacek also totaled 27 points while missing two shots from the field on the night.

April 26, 1997

The Jazz rode the strong play of Karl Malone as they held off the Clippers, 105-99 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five first round playoff series. Malone got to the free-throw line at will as he knocked down 15 of 19 attempts on his way to a 39-point, 11-rebound performance.

March 3, 2006

On a night where the Jazz squandered an eight-point lead in the final three minutes of the game, it was the clutch play of rookie point guard Deron Williams that saved them. After Sam Cassell had tied the game with a pair of free throws, Williams answered back as he hit a shot from 10 feet out with 2.4 seconds left to give Utah the 105-103 win.

November 6, 2010

In the back and forth affair it was the Jazz who got the last laugh as Williams broke a 107 tie as he scored with 6.8 seconds to go in the second overtime to give Utah the win. While the Clippers took an early 16-point lead, they needed seven straight points from Eric Gordon in the last minute of regulation to push the game to overtime.

December 28, 2012

Chris Paul drilled two free throws with 3.4 seconds to go to push the Clippers to a 116-114 come-from-behind victory. The Clippers trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before they found their offensive stroke and outlasted the Jazz for their 16th straight win.

April 8, 2016

Utah was in the thick of the playoff hunt and in need of a win when the shorthanded Clippers dealt the Jazz a crushing 102-99 overtime defeat. On a night where Clippers' starters Paul, Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick didn't play, it was Jamal Crawford and Cole Aldrich who were the heroes. Crawford led the way with 30 points, including the game-winning three with .2 seconds left in overtime while Aldrich added 21 points, 18 rebounds and five steals.

March 13, 2017

The Jazz went nuts from 3-point range as they connected on 14 of 21 attempts as they beat the Clippers, 114-108. Trailing by seven at the half, the Jazz put up 40 points in the third quarter to take the lead before racing home with the win.

It was a game also remembered for its physical natural as Utah center, Rudy Gobert got into scuffles with Redick, Paul and Austin Rivers.