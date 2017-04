Monday, April 17, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Rays at Red Sox, MLBN, 9 a.m.

Clemson at Florida St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals, ESPN, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

U-18: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m.

U-18: Canada vs. Switzerland, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Capitals at Maple Leafs, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

Senators at Bruins, CNBC, 5 p.m.

Blackhawks at Predators, CNBC, 7:30 p.m.

Ducks at Flames, NBCSP, 8 p.m.

Paralympic Championships, NBCSP, 11 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Stanford at Cal, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

NBA

Pacers at Cavaliers, TNT, 5 p.m.

Grizzlies at Spurs, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

RUNNING

Boston Marathon, NBCSP, 6:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Grizzlies at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

BYU at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Cal at Stanford, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, ROOT, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

U-18: U.S. vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m.

U-18: Finland vs. Canada, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Canadiens at Rangers, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

Penguins at Blue Jackets, CNBC, 5:30 p.m.

Oilers at Sharks, NBCSP, 8 p.m.

NBA

Bucks at Raptors, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Bulls at Celtics, TNT, 6 p.m.

Jazz at Clippers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: USC at Stanford, Pac-12, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at Utah, AM-960, 6 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, FM-106.9, 8 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Clippers, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

TELEVISION

GOLF

Shenzhen International, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 3 p.m.

Indians at Twins, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, ROOT, 8 p.m.

NBA

D-League playoffs, ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Hawks at Wizards, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Thunder at Rockets, TNT, 6 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Maple Leafs, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

Senators at Bruins, USA, 5:30 p.m.

Wild at Blues, NBCSP, 7:30 p.m.

Ducks at Flames, USA, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Barcelona vs. Juventus, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SUU at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

RADIO

ECHL

Americans at Grizzlies, AM-700, 7 p.m.

MINORS

Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

BOXING

Perez vs. Lopez, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Team Trophy, NBCSP, 10 a.m.

GOLF

United Leasing & Finance Championship, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Shenzhen International, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: Quarterfinals, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Paralympic Championships, NBCSP, 12:30 p.m.

Playoffs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (if necessary)

NBA

Cavaliers at Pacers, TNT, 5 p.m.

Raptors at Bucks, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Spurs at Grizzlies, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester United vs. Anderlecht, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: LBSU at USC, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Beach: CS Bakersfield at USC, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Diego, AM-960, 7 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Giants at Rockies, ROOT, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Team Trophy, NBCSP, 10 a.m.

GOLF

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

United Leasing & Finance Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Playoffs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Playoffs, USA, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Americans at Grizzlies, KMYU, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Loyola (Md.) at Army, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Food City 500 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

SpringNationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at Bulls, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Rockets at Thunder, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Clippers at Jazz, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Diego, AM-960, 7 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, FM-106.9, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Americans at Grizzlies, AM-700, 7 p.m.

NBA

Clippers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

South Carolina at Florida, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Cubs at Reds, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

North Carolina St. at Boston College, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at New Mexico St., ALT, 2 p.m.

Cardinals at Brewers, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Giants at Rockies, ROOT, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at UCLA, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Swanson vs. Lobov, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Team Trophy, NBCSP, 12:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Notre Dame spring game, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

Alabama spring game, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Washington spring game, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Washington State spring game, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

AFL: Gladiators at Storm, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

United Leasing & Finance Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: Semifinals, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Playoffs, NBC, 1 p.m., 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Playoffs, NBCSP, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

LACROSSE

North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Duke at Marquette, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., ESPNEWS, noon

Michigan at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, noon

Providence at Denver, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.)

Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, NBCSP, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Raptors at Bucks, TNT, 1 p.m.

Wizards at Hawks, TNT, 3:30 p.m.

Spurs at Grizzlies, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Warriors at Trail Blazers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, FOX, 10 a.m.

NWSL: Pride vs. Spirit, LIFE, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Cal at UCLA, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

Women: Colorado at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, noon

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Diego, AM-960, 2 p.m.

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Americans at Grizzlies, AM-1270, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

SOCCER

Atlanta United at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/AM-1600, 7:30 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

RUNNING

London Marathon, NBCSP, 1:30 a.m.