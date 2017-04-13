SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah legislator said Wednesday that he will propose a bill allowing the state to take over operational control of county jails that are deemed to be failing.

Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, told KSL-TV investigative reporter Debbie Dujanovic that his bill is in part response to concerns about booking policies at the Salt Lake County Jail.

"We obviously have an issue with our public safety in Salt Lake County, turning (people) away from the jail. ... To see the stories that I've seen from KSL — regarding the (arrestees) that are being turned away, the situation that it's put police under, it's made it a real unsafe environment," Ray said. "Somebody has to do something."

Ray was referring to a policy implemented in early 2016 at the Salt Lake County Jail, in which the facility avoids booking arrestees suspected of misdemeanor offenses, with exceptions being made for domestic violence, DUI, child abuse and protective order violation cases.

While Ray hopes the bill would be put to use only in "very drastic" circumstances, he said he believes the Salt Lake County government, including Sheriff Jim Winder, needs a "wake up call."

"You've got a responsibility to run a jail and law enforcement can't do their job if they can't put somebody in jail that needs to be there," Ray said. "Locking the jail is not an option. It has to be open, it has to be functional."

Ray said more research needs to be done with regard to what would constitute a "failing" jail under his bill and which state agency would administer its functions if it were to be taken over.

Winder defended his booking restriction policy in February, following a report detailing criticisms from Salt Lake police, saying the facility has an override mechanism that allows for arresting officers to request case-by-case exceptions. The large majority of those requests are granted, Winder said.

Justin Hoyal, chief deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, which also functions as Unified police, said he believes Ray is ultimately making a good faith effort to help the Salt Lake County Jail and other jails around the state.

But what Hoyal wants the representative and others to understand, he said, is that the facility is currently hamstrung by a lack of funding for beds.

"We will work with him. I think, what ultimately has to happen here is ... we need to find ways to get money to fund jail beds," Hoyal said. "What it ultimately comes down to is trying to find that money."

Hoyal said the Salt Lake County Jail is doing a good job serving the community, particularly in light of its resource shortages. He said he does not believe it is a failing facility.

"Our staff inside that jail work really hard every day to make it a safe place for the inmates that are in there," he said.

Ray said better funding of the jail would allow for better use of beds that are otherwise available, but aren't filled because there isn't the staff to maintain them.

"There's bed space available. It's not being staffed," he said.

Ray lamented what he said was Salt Lake County, as well as other counties generally, "trying to micromanage and tell the sheriff how to do his job."

But regardless of funding circumstances, Ray said, he also disagrees with the booking restriction policies in place at the Salt Lake County Jail.

"I do not (agree with Winder)," he said. "I do not know why they're doing the things that they're doing, but it's definitely not in the best interest of public safety (or) in the best interest of the safety of our police officers."

Hoyal said he was empathetic to Ray's concerns, but favors understanding on all sides as it concerns securing funding for the jail and the limitations the facility faces when finances become a challenge.

"There is continued talks going on about additional funding for jail beds," he said. "The county ... realizes that there is an issue. The sheriff realizes this is an issue. We need jail bed, but we need funding for those jail beds. ... We've been working with the legislature ... and I think these conversations are what need to continue to happen."

Hoyal also said his understanding is that Ray is planning his bill with other counties in mind as well.

Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown and Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robbie Russo have both publicly expressed worry over booking restriction policies, saying it leaves officers in a compromising position when having to release arrestees whom they would book in normal circumstances.

"You can't lock the front door of the jail," Brown said in February.

The number of arrestees in Salt Lake who ought to be booked, but who are ultimately released instead, has varied between 35 percent and 45 percent in the first three months of 2017, according to statistics maintained by Salt Lake police.