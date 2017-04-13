The NBA playoffs have officially arrived.

Late Wednesday night, matchups for the first round were finalized, and the Utah Jazz will be the fifth-seed in the Western Conference. They'll open play against the fourth-seed Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Tip time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time. It will be televised on both ESPN and ROOT Sports.

Game 2 will be next Tuesday at the same time but will be televised by TNT instead of ESPN, in addition to ROOT Sports.

The series will move to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be on April 21 and will begin at 8 p.m (televised on ESPN2 in addition to ROOT Sports). Game 4 will be on April 23 (a Sunday) and is set to begin at 7 p.m. It will be televised by TNT in addition to ROOT Sports.

Should the series go beyond four games, Game 5 will be April 25 in Los Angeles, Game 6 would be April 28 in Salt Lake City and Game 7 would be April 30 back in Los Angeles. Start times and television arrangements for those contests will be determined as necessary.

This will be the Jazz's first playoff appearance since 2012.