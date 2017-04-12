We know it’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a tough challenge. I think it’s good to go into it on a positive note so we can feel good about our regular season.

SALT LAKE CITY — At the end of an injury-plagued season, it was almost fitting that the Utah Jazz needed some help from their bench — the end of their bench — to wrap up the 2016-17 regular season in a positive way.

On a rare night when the Jazz had George Hill, Rodney Hood, Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert playing together, it was reserves Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum, Alec Burks, Trey Lyles and Jeff Withey who closed out a fun season-ending 101-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

“This has been the experience of the whole year,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of unusual suspects contributing to a win. “I think the thing that was good about this is that collectively that was a group that every one of those guys made plays.”

While it helped the Jazz catapult into the postseason with impressive back-to-back wins over the Warriors and Spurs — strange lineups by all teams involved notwithstanding — the team’s 51st victory didn’t actually help improve their playoff positioning.

The Clippers routed a purposely shorthanded Kings squad 115-95 at home, giving Los Angeles the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage over fifth-seeded Utah in the first round of the playoffs. Though both teams finished 51-31, the Clips earned the tiebreaker over the Jazz thanks to winning the season-series 3-1.

Game 1 tips off Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT at Staples Center. It will be televised by ESPN and ROOT Sports.

“I think we feel really confident right now, especially after the last couple of games that we’ve played,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “We know it’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a tough challenge. I think it’s good to go into it on a positive note so we can feel good about our regular season.”

Game 2 will be Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in L.A. and the series will move to Utah for games on Friday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (7 p.m.). Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, of the best-of-seven series will be the following Tuesday (L.A.), Friday (Utah) and Sunday (L.A.).

Here you go again, Utah. You’re back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Hayward said he could feel the buzz in Vivint Arena from the get-go on Wednesday night.

“You could feel the intensity amped up a little bit. I think the fans realized what was going on, close to the playoffs,” Hayward said. “I know they’re excited to be back in the playoffs. This city has such a tradition of being in. To let them down for the last however many years it’s been is definitely frustrating. I’m happy they stuck with us and we’re going to need them in the playoffs.”

Hill likes that the Jazz are going in with some momentum, but the regular season record no longer matters. He’s not worried about starting out on the road, either.

“Now we have another season we have to focus on that’s the postseason,” Hill said. “It (home-court advantage) doesn’t matter. You’ve still got to win in the playoffs. If you want to win championships, you’ve got to go on the road and win.”

Even though the Jazz needed to win Wednesday to have a chance to secure home-court advantage in the first round, Snyder went deep on his bench and gave 10 players at least 15 minutes of playing time.

Hayward led the Jazz in scoring with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Gobert, Hill and Mack each contributed 13 points.

Burks and Mack hit key 3s in the final moments as the reserves for both teams went back and forth in an entertaining duel that prompted Jazz fans to loudly react as if the playoffs had already started.

It made for a fun finish — as well as frantic and frustrating for some fans who also saw that the Kings were in the game early on with the Clippers.

“I think the primary thing for us is to be healthy. I wasn’t thinking about that (Clippers losing),” Snyder said. “I think the way we’ve approached it is (to ask), ‘What do we need to help us be ready?’ We need to play, play well and compete, and we needed to come out of the game healthy. The other stuff we can’t really control.”

As it is, the Jazz ended the season about as healthy as they’ve been all season. Backup point guard Raul Neto (sprained left ankle) was the only player who wasn’t available to play Wednesday.

“The worst thing that would’ve happened,” Snyder added, “is if somebody would’ve come out of this game injured. (Then) it wouldn’t matter whether we’re playing in Alaska, Hawaii or Salt Lake. It would be harder for us.”

The Spurs also pulled their starters late in the game. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio (61-21) with 18 points, while Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker added 14 points.

Less than a week after Joe Johnson reached the 20,000-point mark, Pau Gasol scored 13 points off the bench to become the 43rd NBA player to reach that milestone.

“It’s pretty incredible to think about, to realize the amount of points and the things I have been through,” Gasol said. “So it’s very humbling.”

The second-seeded Spurs take on Memphis in the first round.

“We just try to not get hurt,” Parker said of the Spurs’ game Wednesday. “Now the playoffs start.”

For the first time in five years, the Jazz can say the same thing.