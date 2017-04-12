We pros want to compete — it’s our opportunity to show the coach we deserve to play.

SALT LAKE CITY —– Maybe Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t care that much if his team won Wednesday night in Utah’s season finale, but guys like Shelvin Mack, Alec Burks and Jeff Withey certainly weren’t about to let the Jazz lose when they had a chance to make a difference.

Those three players rank 10th, 12th and 13th, respectively, in total minutes played this year for the Jazz, but they led a late-game surge to give the Jazz a victory in their last game of the year.

Mack scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the final quarter, while Burks hit a key 3-pointer and Withey scored three points and came up with a big block and a huge rebound at the end.

“You always want players to stay connected and invested to have an opportunity to play and those guys stepped up and competed and that’s obviously what you want,” said Snyder. “The thing that was good about this was that every one of those guys made plays.”

After three quarters of serious basketball, Snyder decided to turn the game into a preseason exhibition game and keep his starters on the bench in the final quarter. He explained afterward that he didn’t want any of his main players to get injured at the end and it didn’t hurt to give them some extra rest as no one played more than 28 minutes on the night.

That allowed the Spurs, who let four of their five starters play early in the final quarter to catch the Jazz after trailing the entire game, before clearing their bench except for starting center Dewayne Dedmon.

San Antonio had taken its first lead since the third minute of the game at 90-89 on a basket in the lane by Dejounte Murray with 3:55 left. Mack came back with a layup to put the Jazz ahead. Then Withey blocked Dedmon at the other end and Mack hit Withey with a lob for a dunk.

The Spurs went back ahead on a four-point play by Davis Bertans, only to see Mack answer with a 3-pointer from the right angle. Bertans hit a three after which Burks, who had just come in the game a couple of minutes earlier for the first time, sank a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Jazz up for good. Mack added a free throw as did Withey after he rebounded a missed three by Bertans.

“It meant a lot,” said Mack of the victory. “We pros want to compete — it’s our opportunity to show the coach we deserve to play.”

“We definitely wanted to win — it was a great game,” added Withy. “Towards the end when all the guys came in we all knew it was a big game and we still had a chance to get the homecourt if everything fell in alignment for us. We always wanted to get a win for the fans who came out.”