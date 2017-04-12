SALT LAKE CITY — It was a night to take a bow, but the Jazz already knew that. The thank-yous began during introductions when Rudy Gobert acknowledged fan support, saying “It’s playoff time and we’re going to need you guys.”

Is he sure about that?

The way the Jazz calmly turned back a 16-point comeback by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, they might not need anything but their attitude. Either way, the Vivint Arena crowd was on its feet through the final four minutes of Wednesday’s 101-97 win over the Spurs.

For the first time in a long time, it wasn’t a see-you-next-year round of applause at the end of the regular season, as streamers were released. It was a see-you-soon salute. They open the playoffs Saturday at Los Angeles.

The Jazz finished up undefeated against the league’s two biggest winners in the final two games. For action-starved fans, who haven’t seen a playoff game since 2012, it was a regular foot-stomping moment.

That’s because it’s been a strong season, regardless of what happens from here.

Getting swept by the Clippers would cast gloom on the Jazz’s first 50-win season since 2010. But it wouldn’t erase what happened, i.e. Utah’s emergence from the shadows. So it wasn’t inappropriate they closed things out against the five-time champion Spurs, who this year turned in the second-most wins in the league (61). That’s a number the Jazz have reached just twice — the two seasons they made the NBA Finals.

The Spurs have reached 61 wins six times, including three of the last four years.

The Jazz may not be the Spurs, but they’re trying. Because they haven’t been fully healthy all season — the sixth-most most player-games missed during the year, according to mangameslost.com — they have earned considerable praise in the national media for earning the No. 5 seed. They should receive the Croix de Guerre, a decoration awarded to French military heroes. With Boris Diaw and Rudy Gobert on the team, it seems only reasonable.

Gobert played in every game but one and Diaw hasn’t missed since a nine-game absence in the season’s first month.

Mangameslost.com rates the Jazz highest in lost win shares (9), which estimates a team’s record if all its players had been healthy.

The bulk of the praise, though, should go to someone who doesn’t want to hear it: coach Quin Snyder, who routinely deflects personal credit. But it was he who cobbled a fine season from the chaos around him. Of the Jazz’s 82 games, he got his preferred starting lineup only 13 times. Once he had only one of his regulars (Gobert) healthy.

Nevertheless, Snyder’s team played at a respectable level. It’s true the Jazz are just 18-24 against playoff-bound teams. But they mastered the bad teams — an important step.

Meanwhile, who knew the fierce nature of Gobert?

It was only fitting he was sling-shooting plastic balls into the crowd after the game.

During the season, Snyder even steered the team through a Rudy Rant, the night the Jazz center ripped his team for selfishness. Snyder didn’t worry much about it. Asked Wednesday how he got his team to this point, Snyder said, “I don’t know. Honestly, it’s a series of guys competing over the course of the season.”

He singled out Hayward and Gobert as being “so consistently reliable.” They were again on Wednesday, though Hayward played just 22 minutes. When Rodney Hood banked in an improbably long buzzer shot to end the first quarter, putting the Jazz ahead by nine, it clearly signaled the Jazz meant business.

As was the case against Golden State on Monday, both teams rested their stars down the stretch. The Jazz went late with Trey Lyles, Dante Exum, Jeff Whitney, Calvin Mack and Dante Exum. The Spurs had Davis Bertans, Kyle Anderson, Manu Ginobili, Dejounte Murray and Dewayne Dedmon during the same time.

“I think the primary thing for us is to be healthy,” Snyder said.

Now the playoffs are here and, at least for this moment, the Jazz looked as pretty as a Jazz team gets. A fast postseason exit would dampen fan enthusiasm, but it would be unfair for them to complain. Fifth place is where many experts picked the Jazz in the preseason, but that was before the team got slammed by injuries. They should have been scrapping to finish eighth. Instead, they won six more games than ESPN predicted.

Getting past the first playoff round would be a bonus. Anything further? It deserves a medal.