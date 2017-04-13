Legislative leaders were right to embrace tax reform. As society evolves and the structure of the economy changes, tax policy must keep up to avoid economic distortions and perverse incentives.

Utah’s economy is booming. How can we keep it going long into the future? A key factor is progressive, pro-growth tax reform that produces more funding for education to create the best workforce in the nation.

In the legislative session earlier this year, our leaders acknowledged the need for major tax reform in Utah. Some small, but important, steps were taken. But much more is needed to create a tax system that keeps Utah’s economy vibrant, broadens the tax base and provides enough funding for education and other vital state services.

Legislative leaders were right to embrace tax reform. As society evolves and the structure of the economy changes, tax policy must keep up to avoid economic distortions and perverse incentives.

State economists say that while Utah’s economy has never been stronger, tax revenues are not keeping up proportionally. Current tax policy doesn’t reflect realities of the economy.

Here are a few societal and economic changes that can no longer be ignored: First, retail sales are increasingly occurring online and taxes are not being collected on most of those online sales. In addition to the revenue loss, brick-and-mortar stores are at a significant disadvantage.

Second, we are becoming much more of a service economy, and service transactions are generally not taxed. A few decades ago, some 72 percent of the economy, as measured by gross domestic product, was taxed in some fashion. Today, only 40 percent of the economy is taxed. Our tax code needs updating. It will soon not support the basic services government must provide.

Third, some taxes, such as the fuel tax, will become obsolete as more electric vehicles are sold and as other vehicles become more fuel-efficient. New ways to pay for our transportation system will need to be devised.

As lawmakers consider tax reform, it’s important to remember a tried-and-true principle: The best tax structure features a broad base, with low rates. A broad-based system prevents any one economic sector from bearing an unfair share of the tax burden. All citizens and businesses benefit from government programs and benefits. All should have some “skin in the game.”

Another important principle is that user fees make sense. Because everyone benefits from excellent transportation infrastructure, it’s fair that a portion of highway funding comes from the general fund. But those who drive on the highways should pay a much higher share.

Today, the ratio is far out of balance. In 1997, only 5 percent of state transportation funding came from the general fund. Transportation was funded mostly by users. Today, nearly 50 percent comes from the general fund. That is not sustainable if we are to have sufficient money for education, social services and other government services.

To their credit, legislators have begun requiring highway users to pay more by boosting the fuel tax and indexing it to prevent loss of purchasing power due to inflation. A commission will also study future transportation funding and governance structures.

A key goal of tax reform should be to generate more money for education. We will not produce the nation’s best workforce by spending the lowest amount per pupil in the country. Money isn’t everything in education, but it is a critical element to attract top-quality teachers and maintain reasonable class sizes.

We all want low taxes, and state government is far more efficient today than ever before. But we need enough tax revenue for government to perform its proper roles.

In this period between legislative sessions, the governor and Legislature should analyze tax reform options and produce a balanced plan that could be addressed in a special legislative session or in next year’s general session.