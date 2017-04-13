We may never settle the debate about where to get the best views in Utah.

But for now, we may have to go with the U.S. News’ choice — Arches National Park.

U.S. News & World Report recently compiled a list of the best scenic views in each state. The report defined "scenic" as any place in the state that offers a breathtaking views.

For Utah, the Arches topped the list.

“Set above the Colorado River in southern Utah, this iconic national park features a dizzying array of geological wonders and high-desert scenes. Don't miss the epic red sandstone rock formations (hat tip to Delicate Arch, Balanced Rock and Sand Dune Arch) on a hike to remember,” the report said about Arches.

U.S. News also praised Moab, the small “ideal home base” beside the park, since it’s a cost-effective location for people to spend their vacations.

Bear Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park led the way in Colorado, while Sun Valley topped the list for Idaho, according to the report.

Red Rock State Park in Arizona was also featured on the list.

You can read the entire list at U.S. News.