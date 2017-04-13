“She pauses / Enveloped in quiet stillness / Roses beckoning / Birds accompany the rhythm / Of her breath / Soft sure serene.”

These are the opening lines of “Rose Repose” by Sara Bybee, one of 11 poems being celebrated at Red Butte Gardens this month.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Red Butte Gardens is hosting the Garden Poetry Walk for the third year in a row, an event which showcases poems about nature and spring written by local poets. The 11 poems are displayed in cases around the gardens throughout the month.

Kate Reymann, the Youth and Family Programs Assistant for Red Butte Gardens, said in an interview with the Deseret News that the gardens are an ideal place to read poetry.

“I really love that you are in the garden, which is already an amazing place in all seasons, but to be there in spring where it’s coming alive is really magical,” she said.

The poems on display are the winners of a poetry contest that took submissions from people of all ages throughout the state of Utah.

“We wanted it to be a reflection of how unique Red Butte Gardens is so it is open only to poets from Utah,” Reymann said.

The poems were then ranked by a panel of judges based on five criteria: pertinence to Red Butte Garden, strength of writing, inspired by nature, relevance to spring season and appropriateness for all ages, according to Reymann.

Visitors can listen to a recording of the poem in the poet’s own voice by scanning a QR code or calling a number listed at each station. The recordings were produced courtesy of the KUER radio station, Reymann said.

Admission to the garden ranges from $7 to $12 dollars but is free to members, University of Utah students and children under three.

Red Butte Gardens isn't the only place celebrating National Poetry Month in Utah. Channel the inner Robert Frost by attending any of the following events:

SLCC Community Writing Center Workshop Salt Lake Community College’s Community Writing Center is offering a month-long, four-part writers workshop. Participants will learn how to compose poems, revise and collaborate with fellow poets. When: Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29, 1-3 p.m. Where: SLCC Community Writing Center, Library Square How much: $40 for four-part series, registration is required Web: slcc.edu

Poetry for Kids: Magnetic Poetry Kids can get excited about poetry with the Salt Lake City Public Library Day-Riverside Branch’s National Poetry Month magnetic poetry activity. When: Wednesday, April 19, 4 p.m. Where: Day-Riverside Branch, 1575 W. 1000, North Salt Lake City How much: free Phone: 801-594-8632 Web: saltlakecity.eventful.com

Provo Poetry's Poemballs For just 25 cents, poetry fans can buy an original poem from one of two Poemball machines created by the Utah County-based group Provo Poetry. When: throughout April Where: Enliten Bakery and Cafe, 43 E. Center Street, Provo; Pioneer Bookstore, 450 W. Center Street, Provo How much: 25 cents a poem

Poetry Zine Workshop for Teens In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art and the CWC will host a three-part workshop for poetically minded teens, 13-18. Materials will be provided. When: Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29, 2 p.m. Where: Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City How much: free, but registration is required Web: utahmoca.org

Cowboy Poetry No poetry month celebration is complete without enjoying the poetic inspiration found in the wide open spaces. When: Monday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. Where: 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy How much: free Web: blog.cowboypoetry.com

Ellipsis Magazine Debut Poet and author Matthew Gavin Frank helps debut a new 2017 issue of Westminster's national literary magazine, Ellipsis. How much: free When: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. Where: Dumke Student Blackbox Theatre, Jewett Center for the Performing Arts, 1840 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City How much: free Web: westminstercollege.edu

Nuclear Impact Utah - Poets on the Nuclear West Ken Sanders Rare Books, in partnership with Utah Writers Resist, will host poets and authors Amy Brunvand, Trish Hopkinson, Bonnie Shiffler-Olsen, Wade Bentley and Michael McLane in conjunction with the release of the poetry anthology "Nuclear Impact — Broken Atoms in Our Hands." When: Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. Where: Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S 200 E, Salt Lake City How much: free Web: kensandersbooks.com