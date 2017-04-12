Utah Jazz guard George Hill #3 drives around teammate Rudy Gobert #27 and New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore #55 during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 27, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Though they might not all start against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday’s game will be just the 14th time all season that the five guys who are supposed to be their starters will actually play in the same game.

That seems implausible considering it’s the 82nd game of the regular season.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t make it sound like George Hill, Rodney Hood, Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert will all start against the Spurs, but at least they will all be available and relatively healthy for the season finale.

The Jazz are 11-2 when those five start together, by the way.

“We’ve been hurt,” said Favors, who’s missed 32 games this year due to his ailing left knee. “We’ve had different guys who’ve been out all year. It’s finally coming together at the right time. I’m pretty sure everybody is relieved about that.”

Now if the Jazz can just quickly gel and play like they want to in time to begin the playoffs this weekend.

“We’re trying to figure out what that’s like,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of having most of his guys available for action. “So a part of it for us is being able to see some of those combinations tonight for the first time in a while. …

“I think in the end, health is the thing that’s most important (over seeding). If you’re not healthy, it really doesn’t matter what floor you’re on, it’s harder to win.”

The Jazz and Clippers are both 50-31 heading into their final games of the regular season. L.A. beat Utah 3-1 in the season series, so the Clippers simply need to win or a Jazz loss to remain in the No. 4 spot. If the Clips lose and the Jazz win, then their first-round series will begin Saturday or Sunday at Vivint Arena.

Only one player — Raul Neto (sprained left ankle) — will not be available for this game. The Jazz are expecting Neto to be out 1-2 weeks after he twisted his ankle against Portland on Saturday.

“It’s not everybody yet. I think Raul’s still out,” Hayward said, “but for the most part we’re getting buys back. It’s definitely a good feeling. Hopefully we can get some chemistry back tonight.”

FEELING GOOD: Favors said he’s ready to go again after sitting out Monday’s game at Golden State following his return from the knee injury.

“I’ve been doing the right treatment, getting a lot of rest, a lot of treatment,” he said. “I feel good right now.”

Though he said he hopes to get his offensive chemistry back, Favors feels comfortable playing on his knee.

“I’m 100 percent confident in my knee,” he said. “I did a lot of work on it so I’m confident in it.”

MEMORY LANE: Asked to reflect back, Favors said he didn’t have a favorite play from this past season.

“I don’t have any individual plays for myself,” he said. “I was hurt all year.”

Favors smiled when asked about hitting his first 3-pointer of the year (of two).

“I forgot about that,” he said to laughs. “That was my big play.”

Snyder had an interesting response, but one that isn’t too surprising considering his love for defense and the fact that the Clippers are their playoff opponent. He went way back to the third game of the season.

“Rodney Hood falling down on the floor, guarding JJ Redick and popping right back up and chasing him off a screen,” Snyder said.

He then added, “Maybe Rudy’s coast-to-coast Eurostep, but don’t tell Rudy.”

Hayward also liked the Eurostep move Gobert made last week.

His favorite was when Hood beat the Mavericks in December with the first game-winning bucket of his life.