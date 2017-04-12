A fine piece by Sports Illustrated about the theft of Tom Brady’s jersey by a Mexican journalist brought me back to a somewhat related occurrence — this one with Salt Lake as the backdrop.

It was in the 1990s, and the Jazz were a regular contender in the NBA hierarchy. The autograph and memorabilia business was ramping up. I never took advantage of it, to the consternation of my non-journalist friends. I just felt that I was there to cover the team, not cheer for it. Karl Malone once asked me why I never asked for autographs for my kids. Rather than offering a lengthy explanation of journalistic ethics, I just told him, “You guys get enough of that.”

John Stockton made me laugh when he chimed in, “Good idea.”

But there were others who had no such compunctions. I sometimes noticed that one of the Utah media members — not among the main ones, I should add — would often ask for autographs following interviews. That's a no-no to begin. But more than once I saw him hand a pair of gym shoes to a player to sign. I later learned he would tell the players he was collecting the shoes for a children’s charity.

I saw him approach Karl Malone, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a few. Years later a journalist friend told me he once walked to the arena parking lot with the aforementioned "reporter," who opened his car trunk. Inside was a private collection of signed NBA memorabilia.

He was collecting things either to keep or sell.

Eventually the guy stopped attending games. Maybe the Jazz p.r. people found him out.

The SI article quotes one Mexican media member saying he was worried the theft by a newspaper editor in Mexico City might increase tension and mistrust between the countries. In a way, I had the same vague feeling about the autograph-seeker in Utah. There’s already a lot of things athletes distrust about the media. Having their jerseys stolen or shoes scammed shouldn’t be one of them.