Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) scores over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Utah still has a chance at the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but will need to win Wednesday night against San Antonio and then root for the Kings to knock off the Clippers.

What happened this week

By defeating the Golden State Warriors Monday night, the Jazz kept their No. 4 seed hopes alive. A loss would have sealed the deal for the Clippers to earn that spot.

What's on the line

The pressure is also now on the Los Angeles Clippers, who play the Sacramento Kings an hour and a half after the Jazz-Spurs tip off. A Utah victory and a Clippers loss would mean the Jazz finish fourth in the Western Conference and earn home-court advantage over L.A. for their best-of-seven first-round series.

If Utah falls to the Spurs or if the Clippers beat the Kings, the standings remain the same and the Jazz will begin the playoffs at Staples Center this weekend as the No. 5 seed.

Games to watch

Spurs at Jazz, ROOT, 7 p.m.

Kings at Clippers, 8:30 p.m.