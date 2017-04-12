Following the Utah Jazz's 105-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors Monday night, Fox Sports' Dieter Kurtenbach sang the praises of Quin Snyder's club and labeled them as the Warriors' potentially toughest matchup should they meet in the playoffs.

"They're too good in transition for the Spurs (which renders LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker unplayable), too defensively sound for the Rockets (as we saw in their last matchup), and they have a psychological advantage over the Clippers that can only be described as 'traumatizing.'

But the Jazz — the Jazz could give the Warriors problems."

Pac-12 Championship game to Vegas rumors heat up

With the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas now a done deal, experts including Stephen Godfrey of SB Nation, project that the move will have a major impact on the Pac-12 and BYU.

"With no deal yet in place, Las Vegas is now the de facto No. 1 target for the Pac-12 Championship when the facility opens in 2020, per multiple sources. In March, Commissioner Larry Scott told the Oregonian the league would consider the new Raiders stadium."

On the impact for BYU:

"The Cougars are a Las Vegas Bowl staple. Before the Raiders announced their relocation, BYU and Arizona were already on the books for a 2021 game at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium. That game is now going to the new facility, and in the opinion of some, it could be the start of a regular feature for the school."

Other links

And finally

Jazz fan and former Jr. Jazz player Parker Strong shares an incredible story of how his Jr. Jazz jersey found him all the way in Ghana while he was on his LDS Church mission.