Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, California.

SALT LAKE CITY — For a player who only scored two points on Monday night, Joel Bolomboy sure did create a stir on social media. For one thing, Bolomboy got some rare playing time while a game was still on the line.

Then there was his good defense, even against Steph Curry.

And his six rebounds and one block.

Oh, and don’t forget about a terrific putback dunk the former Weber State standout threw down during the Jazz’s 105-99 win at Golden State.

“That was good, you know,” Bolomboy said, cracking a grin while talking about his slam. “I just timed the rebound right, grabbed it and took off.”

Bolomboy was also involved in the wrong end of a dunk by Kevin Durant, though. He attempted to go up and challenge it after Durant broke free, but his block attempt was just off.

“I kind of actually tipped the ball, but I was just a second too late,” Bolomboy said. “(George Hill) talked to me and gave me advice (that) if I’m already there then I don’t have to rotate over and I’ll be there a second earlier.”

Overall, Bolomboy had a nice showing. The Jazz outscored the Warriors by four points while he was on the court for 15 minutes.

“We’ve wanted to get Joel some minutes. Just having him out there is good to see,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s put his time in, and he’s played in the D-League this year. We want to be a developmental program, and Joel is a guy that we’ve seen improve. It’s good to have him have an opportunity to play.”

Bolomboy appreciated the chance to play. Showing his good attitude, the rookie even politely corrected a reporter when asked if playing in a win over the Warriors helped make up for a rough year of going back and forth from the D-League.

“Yeah, but I don’t think this year has been rough,” Bolomboy said. “I just made the most of out of every opportunity. When I got assigned to the Stars, I just was going around there and get better. That’s the way I see it. Just every opportunity to get better. When I come back up here (to the NBA), just stay ready and when I get my opportunity, just go out and play.”

DISTRAUGHT DEFEAT: As complimentary as Steve Kerr was toward the Jazz before Monday's game — saying he was happy Utah is back in the playoffs and adding that Snyder is deserving of Coach of the Year votes — the Warriors coach was equally sarcastic after his team's 105-99 setback.

“It’s going take some time. Maybe a summer," Kerr said when asked about the Warriors seeing their 14-game winning streak snapped. "Just try and get away for a little bit. Somehow, someway try and regroup."

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant weren't quite so facetious, and the Jazz certainly got their attention.

"You don’t want to look ahead, obviously, past the first round. We have work to do," Curry said. "But there’s a chance we could play Utah down the road. Kind of want to keep a mental rolodex of the things they do well."

Durant made sure to point out that the Warriors were trying to win, even though he, Curry and Draymond Green didn't play down the stretch.

"It’s always the main goal. It’s always the main goal. We aren’t going into a game not caring about winning," Durant said. "You always want to win the game, but towards the end Coach didn’t play the regular lineups, and I don’t think anybody was upset about it, but obviously you want to come out winning. The second unit did a great job staying into the game, playing extremely hard. That’s always the main goal."

Durant complimented Jazz center Rudy Gobert, too, saying, "He’s just, he’s a load down there, man."

