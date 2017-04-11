SALT LAKE CITY — Consider Wednesday night’s regular-season finale a playoff appetizer.

Although the Jazz don’t have to worry about earning a spot in the postseason party on the last day of the season like last year, they do still have something to play for when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

If they win, they’ll put pressure on the Los Angeles Clippers, who play the Sacramento Kings an hour and a half after the Jazz-Spurs tipoff. A Utah victory and a Clippers loss would mean the Jazz finish fourth in the Western Conference and earn home-court advantage over L.A. for their best-of-seven first-round series.

If Utah falls to the Spurs or if the Clippers beat the Kings, the standings remain the same and the Jazz will begin the playoffs at Staples Center this weekend as the fifth seed.

That scenario was made possible Monday thanks to the Jazz’s unexpected 106-99 win over a Golden State team that had won 14 straight games overall and seven in a row against Utah.

“We’re trying to play well going into the postseason,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We know how good (the Warriors) are. They’re the best team in the NBA, and they’re still the best team in the NBA. We played well enough tonight to win. We’re fortunate in that sense. I’m proud of our team and the way we competed. They were obviously playing without some guys. We were playing without some guys. I thought both teams played to win and played hard.”

Veteran Joe Johnson, who scored 19 and played well in the win, was pumped up that the Jazz are in this position.

“It feels great. Obviously, we still have work left to do,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we need some help from the Clips, but for the most part we just coming out, playing hard, for 48 minutes, enjoying the game, having fun and playing for the next guy that makes you, that’s what’s most important. Tonight was beautiful to watch, man, because we had highs and lows in this game and we were able to bounce back easily every time.”

Johnson, who’s about to play in the postseason for the 12th time in his career, was also excited that the team secured its 50th win of the season, marking an incredible transformation from the 25-win team of four years ago.

“It means a lot. I think the Jazz did a great job signing on with some guys like myself,” he said. “Boris Diaw and George Hill go along with these great young guys, but things are only going to get better. I just think it was a great match and we still got a lot of work left to do, but 50 wins is pretty good.”

Snyder wasn’t exactly sentimental about winning the Northwest Division title this year, and his excitement level was close to the same level for reaching 50 wins even though he only had 38 wins his first season and 40 his second year as head coach.

For Snyder, the focus is on how his players have rallied around each other to win a lot games together despite a rash of injuries.

“I guess I’m proud of our team for what they’ve done this season. I’m not as big on 50 wins. I’m big on us improving. I’m glad we’re in the playoffs,” Snyder said. “It’s a round number. It’s divisible by 10. If it represents anything, whether it was 49 or 48, it doesn’t need to be 50 to represent what our players have done this year fighting through a lot of adversity. If it were 46, I would be really proud of these guys.”

The Jazz won Monday even with three starters out — Gordon Hayward (quadriceps contusion), Derrick Favors (knee soreness) and Rodney Hood (knee soreness) — and without backup point guard Raul Neto (ankle sprain).

George Hill played, scoring a team-high 20 points with five assists, after missing six games with a strained right groin.

“I didn’t think he played very good defense," Snyder said, "but other than that, he played pretty good. He played good offense. ... His shot looked good. Frankly, I was a little surprised with him being out as long as he has.”

"It felt good," said Hill, who only played 19 minutes because of a restriction. "It wasn't like i was always there in shape, but it was good to get back out there with the guys and try to fight."

The Jazz are hoping to have all of their players available for the beginning of the first round with the exception of Neto. Hayward, Favors and Hood are listed as probable for Wednesday's finale.

“The question is do you want Gordon at 80 percent or 90 percent?” Snyder said when asked about Hayward taking Monday night off. “The closer we can get all these guys to be healthy, the better off we’ll be. That’s the bottom line.”

Hill said he congratulated his teammates for reaching the 50-win mark in the locker room, but they've got their sights set on bigger things.

"Fifty wins is big for our organization and for this team," Hill said, "but we've got one more game and then we've got a big task to focus on and that's the playoffs"

