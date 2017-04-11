As a squad that still has a chance to go from missing the NBA playoffs last year to getting home-court advantage this year, the Utah Jazz are an intriguing team in many eyes.

On Tuesday, the club was the focus of three national writers. Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer wrote that the Jazz are the most interesting team in the Western Conference, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype scribed a lengthy feature on Utah center Rudy Gobert and Kristian Winfield of SB Nation explored the Jazz's return to relevance.

Tjarks delved into seven questions surrounding the squad, from how good the injury-plagued team could be if totally healthy to an examination of how individual players fit on the club to wondering how flexible Snyder will be with his lineups during the playoffs.

"A team can change dramatically between the beginning of a playoff series and the end," Tjarks writes. "How the Jazz think about themselves, and their reputation around the league, will be shaped in large part by what happens over the next few weeks."

Elsewhere, Kennedy focused on Gobert's overall improvement this season, the big man's case for Defensive Player of the Year and the Frenchman's desire to stay in Utah for years to come.

“The fans have been great to me and they’re always behind me," Gobert told Kennedy. "I always see them on social media and in the city, I run into them and they are very nice to me. They’ve kind of adopted me here. It’s great. It makes me want to keep getting better and win for this city.”

Thirdly, Winfield wrote of how the team has come together over the past few years.

"It took some time, but they rebuilt the right way," Winfield wrote. "And if they can keep their core together moving forward, it’s only up from here."