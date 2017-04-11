SALT LAKE CITY — Because the Jazz are approaching their first playoff game since 2012, and because San Antonio rendered Utah’s last such appearance silly, there is only one way to approach Wednesday’s game at Vivint Arena.

As they say in legalese, “with malicious intent.”

It’s the last game of the season. Both teams have their playoff opponent locked in. San Antonio is seeded No. 2, set to meet No. 7 Memphis in the first round. The Jazz will meet the Clippers, though the site and seeding hasn’t been determined.

It would be easy to assume there’s little riding on the outcome.

Wrong again, Brick Shooter.

Bigger things are certainly coming. But the Jazz should want to squash the Spurs for a specific reason.

They need the practice.

Winning in April and May isn’t an inborn trait.

In that light, there is no way the Jazz should settle for a loss on Wednesday. For teams that have gone as long as they have without a playoff win (2010), postseason success is still iffy — even when some players (Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw, George Hill, Shelvin Mack) have extensive playoff experience. Those players attended with other teams.

Momentum for the Jazz is paramount.

Speaking of momentum, clearly Jazz fans too have fallen out of postseason practice. Though the Jazz have been selling out most regular-season games this year (stats say they’re at 99 percent capacity) the anticipation hasn’t yet translated into supercharged crowds. Noise has been only moderately loud, and a few hundred empty seats regularly appear, signifying casual fans are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

This makes sense, considering the team’s spotty recent history. A few years ago, April stopped being about basketball and started being about spring football. The month also became about exit interviews, not playoff strategy. That’s a rough road, especially considering that before 2004, the Jazz had made the playoffs 20 consecutive years.

They were there every spring, just like tax day.

At one point (1994), the Jazz came back from a 0-1 deficit in the first round to beat the Spurs three games to one. That series turned so abruptly and decisively, then-Jazz center Felton Spencer joked, “I hate when that happens.”

After a three-year break in the early 2000s, the Jazz got back in playoff business, appearing five times in six years. But since then, crickets.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has missed the playoffs just once since 1990.

Utah got a morale boost Monday, beating league-leading Golden State. Although the Warriors’ starters were on the bench in the fourth quarter, the Jazz were without Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors.

If nothing else, the win said the Jazz’s bench is better than the Warriors’.

It’s hard to say what the Jazz will see on Wednesday. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is notorious for resting players at the end of the regular season. He has done it so often, other teams such as Golden State, Cleveland and even the Jazz have followed suit. But when coaches began sitting stars even for nationally televised games (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green), the serious debating began. Now the league is considering involvement.

None of this would have swayed Popovich. But after a loss to the Clippers on Saturday, he told reporters, “Nobody’s going to rest. Everybody’s going to play. We already rested everybody ... so it’s time for rhythm and that sort of thing.”

On Monday against the Blazers, Popovich was half good on his promise. He played all his starters, but none for even half the game. Whether the Jazz see more of Davis Bertans than Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday doesn’t matter.

Utah isn’t good enough to slouch into the postseason.

For the Spurs, the last regular-season game is the first postseason practice. But for the Jazz, it’s about playoff positioning, which could lead to whether Gordon Hayward and George Hill stay in Utah. It’s hard to get more serious than that.